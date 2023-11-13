Watch: Chelsea's Cole Palmer gets shoved aside by Erling Haaland as he attempts to listen in on Manchester City team huddle

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer was shoved aside by former Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland as he attempted to listen in on the Cityzens team huddle.

The moment came after the 21-year-old midfielder scored his team's fourth goal on the night and equalise (90+5') in the 4-4 draw against Manchester City on Sunday (November 12).

Palmer who came through the ranks with the Cityzens recently completed a move to west London in the summer for a fee of €47 million. After managing to restore parity from the spot, Pep Guardiola's men got together to regroup before the restart.

Haaland who spotted Palmer cheekily lurking around the outside of the huddle, playfully pushed the England under-21 international away. The pair have shared the pitch 12 times for the Manchester side without managing a joint goal contribution.

In what was a thrilling encounter, the European champions took the lead through Haaland in the 25th minute. Mauricio Pochettino's men hit back with two goals(29' and 37') after which Manuel Akanji ensured both sides were level at half-time (45+1').

In the second half, the Premier League leaders nudged ahead once again through their Norwegian striker (47') only to see the goal cancelled out by Nicolas Jackson (67'). Moreover, what seemed like a certain winner from Rodri in the 86th minute turned out not to be enough on the night. Palmer scored the game's final goal from the spot after Armando Broja was brought down inside the box by Ruben Dias.

Following this incredible match, Manchester City lead Liverpool and Arsenal by one point and occupy the top spot with 28 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Chelsea are 10th with 16 points from 12 matches.

Who do Manchester City and Chelsea play next in the Premier League?

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino

Following a thrilling 4-4 draw, Manchester City and Chelsea will have two weeks to regroup before both sides return to Premier League action following the international break.

Once league action resumes, the Cityzens will host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash on November 25. The Reds will go into this tie having secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against Brentford in their previous fixture (November 12).

Meanwhile, the Blues will face a tricky away test at St. James' Park when they take on Newcastle United on November 25. The Magpies are currently seventh in the standings with 20 points from 12 games after losing their previous match 2-0 against Bournemouth on Saturday (November 11).