Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts to Manchester City star's social media post as the latter stars for the Cityzens in 3-1 win over Leipzig

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez recently took to social media to comment on Julian Alvarez's Instagram post after Manchester City defeated RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on October 4 (Wednesday).

Pep Guardiola's men took down RB Leipzig (3-1) in their second match of the 2023-24 UCL season. Phil Foden broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. However, Loïs Openda's goal equalized the match for the German side.

Julian Alvarez's goal in the 84th minute helped the Etihad outfit regain the lead before their victory was sealed by Jeremy Doku (90+2'). The Argentine forward was subbed into the match in the 79th minute and made an instant impact on the game by scoring for the Cityzens.

After the game, Alvarez took to Instagram and uploaded a few snaps from the match. His compatriot Enzo Fernandez reacted to the post with a cryptic message. He wrote:

"Do what you want."

Julian Alvarez liked the Chelsea midfielder's comment, along with more than a hundred football fans who replied to Fernandez's comment. The Blues are not a part of European competitions this season after they ended their Premier League campaign in 12th place last season.

Enzo Fernandez names the player who will be the best after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming decade

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez named Kylian Mbappe as the player who can take the place of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the most dominant football player in the years to come.

In an interview with journalist Rodrigo Lara, the Argentine took the Paris Saint-Germain star's name after a bit of hesitation when asked who he thought could take the mantle after Ronaldo and Messi retire.

“It’s very hard to say it, but I think Kylian Mbappe is that type of player.”

The Chelsea midfielder faced off against Kylian Mbappe in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Frenchman scored a hat-trick to keep his side alive in the thriller. Lionel Messi's brace and a goal from Angel di Maria equaled the match, which was eventually won by La Albiceleste on penalties (4-2).

Last season, Kylian Mbappe made a total of 43 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across different competitions. He recorded 41 goals and ten assists for the Ligue 1 winners. The Frenchman has already scored eight goals in eight matches for Luis Enrique's side this season.