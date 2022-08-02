Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester City's Phil Foden go crazy celebrating England's Women's Euro 2022 win 

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has shared a video of himself celebrating England's Women's Euro 2022 triumph with Manchester City forward Phil Foden.

England beat Germany 2-1 in the final at the Wembley on Sunday, July 31, to lift the country's first major trophy since 1966. In a tense affair, the home side opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through a sublime finish from Ella Toone. Lina Magull equalised for Germany in the 79th minute to force extra time.

Germany dominated the first half of extra time but couldn't find the net. The Lionesses then sent the home crowd into a frenzy when Chloe Kelly poked home from close range in the 110th minute. England saw off the game to confirm their win.

The final broke the record for the highest attendance ever in Euros, men's or women's, with 87,192 people at the stadium. Mount and Foden were also in attendance. The former posted a video of the duo wildly celebrating Kelly's winning goal.

Moint also posted a picture of them wearing a t-shirt saying "Home" after the famous England chant "It's coming home!"

The English duo will now hope to help the men's team win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Chelsea close to signing Manchester City target this summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are closing in on snapping up Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City were also interested in the 24-year-old Spaniard, but they won't go beyond their £40 million bid that was rejected by Brighton. As per another report by Romano, Brighton are demanding a fee of £50 million for Cucurella. Chelsea could include defender Levi Colwill as part of their offer.

Cucurella joined Brighton last summer from Getafe and had an impressive debut season in the Premier League, registering a goal and an assist in 35 games.

Squawka @Squawka 2021/22 PL full-back stat leaders:



Most open-play chances created:

◎ 51 - TAA

◎ 42 - Reece James

◉ 40 - Marc Cucurella



Most tackles made:

◎ 104 - Tyrick Mitchell

◉ 93 - Cucurella & Stuart Dallas



Most ball recoveries:

◉ 247 - Cucurella

◎ 237 - Mitchell

Most ball recoveries:

◉ 247 - Cucurella

◎ 237 - Mitchell

◎ 235 - TAA

The Spaniard had the highest ball recoveries among full-backs (247) in the Premier League last season. He was also third in most open-play chances created among full-backs (40) and joint-second for tackles made (93).

