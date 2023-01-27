Chelsea set £17.5 million asking price for 'unhappy' star - Reports 

According to Gainluca Dimarzio, Chelsea have set an asking price of £17.5 million for Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech, who is said to be unhappy with his current role at the English club.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea are requesting £17.5m for Hakim Ziyech who is the first choice to replace Zaniolo at Roma. (gianlucadimarzio.com/it/ziyech-roma… Chelsea are requesting £17.5m for Hakim Ziyech who is the first choice to replace Zaniolo at Roma. ( @DiMarzio 🚨 Chelsea are requesting £17.5m for Hakim Ziyech who is the first choice to replace Zaniolo at Roma. (@DiMarzio) gianlucadimarzio.com/it/ziyech-roma…

The attacking midfielder, who joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020 for a reported fee of £33.3 million, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in the team. Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Ziyech has played only 98 games, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.

Ziyech, known for his creative abilities and technical skills, has only made 15 appearances for Chelsea this season, mainly as a substitute. He has often found himself on the bench, with Potter preferring to play other options in the attacking midfield role.

Ziyech's lack of playing time at Chelsea has attracted the attention of several clubs, with Serie A side AS Roma reportedly showing interest in the player.

Roma require a new attacking midfielder, as their star player Nicolo Zaniola is strongly linked with a move away from the club. Newcastle United and Inter Milan are both interested in buying the Italian.

Angelo Mangiante @angelomangiante

Gli 8 slot in prestito del Rimane viva la pista #Ziyech Gli 8 slot in prestito del #Chelsea sono già stati occupati e lo vende solo a titolo definitivo a circa 20m (6m ingaggio riducibile con decreto crescita). I 30m del #Bournemouth alla #Roma coprirebbero l'operazione. Ora dipende da Zaniolo @SkySport Rimane viva la pista #Ziyech Gli 8 slot in prestito del #Chelsea sono già stati occupati e lo vende solo a titolo definitivo a circa 20m (6m ingaggio riducibile con decreto crescita). I 30m del #Bournemouth alla #Roma coprirebbero l'operazione. Ora dipende da Zaniolo @SkySport https://t.co/KjgXKJmt8K

Ziyech could be the perfect replacement for Zaniola at Roma, as he can create chances and score goals and is likely more involved in the team's play than he has been at Chelsea.

The Italian club are interested in signing Ziyech on loan, but Chelsea have already filled eight slots with loaned players and can only proceed with a full sale.

The Moroccan international has also demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level, having been a critical player for Ajax in their run to the Champions League semifinals in 2019. He was also a part of the Moroccan team, which had a dream run up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar.

It is unclear at this point whether Roma will make a move for Ziyech, but the £17.5 million asking price set by Chelsea could be a bit too much for the Italian giants.

With the transfer window open for a few more days, it will be interesting to see where Ziyech's future lies and whether he can find a new club where he can play a more prominent role.

Olympique Lyon president Aulas confirms Malo Gusto will remain with the club until the end of the season, despite interest from Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are prepared to return with new proposal as personal terms are agreed — but OL wanna keep Gusto. Olympique Lyon president Aulas: “I can confirm that Malo Gusto will stay here at least until the end of the season”.Chelsea are prepared to return with new proposal as personal terms are agreed — but OL wanna keep Gusto. Olympique Lyon president Aulas: “I can confirm that Malo Gusto will stay here at least until the end of the season”. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are prepared to return with new proposal as personal terms are agreed — but OL wanna keep Gusto. https://t.co/R7kKZbvZmQ

Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that Malo Gusto will remain with the club until the end of the season, despite interest from Chelsea.

Aulas stated:

"I can confirm that Malo Gusto will stay here at least until the end of the season."

Chelsea had reportedly proposed to the player, but Lyon rejected it. The 19-year-old French defender is considered a key player for the team, and Lyon are determined to hold on to him. Despite Chelsea's interest, it seems that Gusto will be staying in France for the time being.

Poll : 0 votes