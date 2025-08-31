"Chelsea have signed a better player than they realise" - Joe Cole makes big claim about Blues star after Fulham win

Pundit Joe Cole has lavished praise on Chelsea's summer signing Joao Pedro following his sensational start to the season. The Brazil international got his name on the scoresheet as Enzo Maresca's side secured a 2-0 win against local rivals Fulham.

In a game embroiled with plenty of controversy regarding the officiating, Pedro gave the Blues the lead in the 45+9th minute. Enzo Fernandez converted his penalty early in the second half and helped Maresca's side get all three points.

Following the game, Joe Cole claimed that Joao Pedro is a brilliant signing for his former club. He has claimed that Pedro gives Chelsea a great deal of flexibility with his versatility.

Cole has also claimed that signing Brazilian players in a World Cup year is a good move because of their motivation to get into the national team. The former Liverpool midfielder said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Joao Pedro has got everything, what he brings to this team is he can play off the left, as nine, as ten, even off the right. He brings that tactical flexibility. It’s very good to sign Brazilian players in a World Cup year, they want to get to that national team so much. He’s started brilliantly. I think Chelsea have signed a better player than they realise.”

Joao Pedro has enjoyed a stellar start to life at Chelsea having scored five goals and provided two assists in six games. He played a pivotal role in helping Enzo Maresca's side win the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca provides major injury update following 2-0 victory against Fulham

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claimed that the Blues could be without Liam Delap for six to eight weeks. The summer signing from Ipswich Town was subbed off in the 14th minute after sustaining an injury on his right hamstring.

Even though Delap went off on his own, Maresca claimed that the Blues could be without the former Manchester City youngster services for six to eight weeks. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Liam Delap is expected to be out for 6 to 8 weeks because of this type of injury."

Delap joined Chelsea in the summer after the Blues triggered his £30 million release clause following Ipswich Town's relegation. He enjoyed a solid season in the Premier League last time out for the Tractor Boys scoring 12 goals in 37 games.

Enzo Maresca's side managed to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham despite Delap going off with an injury. The game had it's fair share of controversies but Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez scored for the home side to secure all three points.

