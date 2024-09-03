Chelsea star Cole Palmer among 3 players to withdraw from England squad due to fitness issues

Chelsea ace Cole Palmer has joined two other England stars in pulling out of the squad for their UEFA Nations League games this month due to fitness issues. The Three Lions are set to face the Republic of Ireland and Finland in their first two Group F games at the Nations League.

England are set for a fresh start under new manager Lee Carsley after falling short in the Euro 2024 final against Spain two months ago. Former U-21s manager Carsley took over from Gareth Southgate in an interim capacity after the manager opted to relinquish his position at the helm of affairs.

Carsley will be without some of the biggest names in his roster for his first games in charge of the Three Lions owing to fitness issues. Chelsea star Cole Palmer, as well as reigning PFA Player of the Year Phil Foden and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins have all pulled out.

Palmer and Watkins resumed with the rest of the squad when the camp opened, but have been sent back to Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, for management. Manchester City ace Foden never made it to the camp due to illness and has played only 45 minutes this season.

With new faces like Noni Madueke and Angel Gomes itching for a chance to impress the manager, a decision has been reached to not invite any replacements. The Three Lions will prosecute both games with the players left in camp, as they aim for a winning start to life under Carsley. They will face Republic of Ireland on September 7 and Finland three days later.

Chelsea facing worrying international window due to injuries

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be watching his players closely as the first international window of the 2024-25 season unfolds. The Blues have already suffered some casualties, with Cole Palmer the latest to join the injury list.

Captain Reece James and midfielder Romeo Lavia have already suffered injuries this season and are expected back after the international break. French right-back Malo Gusto has pulled out of the France U-21 squad due to a thigh injury as well. Wesley Fofana pulled out of the senior French squad.

Gusto is expected to return after the international break but is in danger of missing the first game back against Bournemouth on September 14. Maresca will be sweating on the fitness of Cole Palmer, who has a goal and four assists to his name already in the league this season.

Chelsea were very unlucky with injuries in the 2023-24 season and will hope to avoid the same situation this time around.

