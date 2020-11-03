In an interview with French magazine Telefoot, Chelsea legend Petr Cech has disclosed details on the Blues' pursuit of former Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and has made a few interesting claims about the transfer saga.

Chelsea have had a goalkeeping problem for several months now but seem to have made significant progress in their quest to find a reliable shot-stopper. Edouard Mendy has shown signs of being an excellent acquisition and has already become Frank Lampard's first-choice shot-stopper.

🧤 Edouard Mendy became the first @ChelseaFC goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in both of his first two #PL matches for the club since Petr Cech in August 2004#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/LT0hJzzgzl — Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2020

Chelsea have managed a string of clean sheets in the Premier League over the past month and Edouard Mendy has made a massive impact on the London club's fortunes. Frank Lampard remains intent on persisting with the French goalkeeper and is likely to sideline Kepa Arrizabalaga for the remainder of the season.

According to several reports, Premier League legend Petr Cech was an active part of the scouting process that Chelsea followed to complete the signing of Edouard Mendy. The goalkeeper has claimed that he spent three years monitoring Mendy's progress before giving Chelsea's management the green light.

"We had a list of goalkeepers. We presented it all to Frank Lampard. We talked with the scouts. We shared information. We gave the pros and cons of each goalkeeper. In the end, my knowledge of Edouard for the past three years helped. I think he’s a goalkeeper who can still improve, with his work, professionalism, and desire to be better every day."

Chelsea relied on former player Petr Cech for Edouard Mendy's signature

Edouard Mendy has been excellent for Chelsea

Edouard Mendy's excellent performances at Chelsea have given the Blues plenty of confidence ahead of a difficult run of fixtures. The former Rennes goalkeeper was excellent in his side's 0-0 stalemate against Manchester United and continues to grow from strength to strength.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has several years ahead of him at Chelsea and has the potential to make a massive impact at the club. According to Petr Cech, Edouard Mendy is yet to reach his peak and can spend a successful career at Chelsea.

"I’m convinced he’ll improve more, and these aren’t the best performances you’ll see from Edouard Mendy."

Chelsea reinforced their defence over the summer transfer window and signed the likes of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell to improve the side's chances in the Premier League. Frank Lampard is now reportedly weighing up a move for Austrian defender David Alaba and might make a move for the experienced centre-back in January.

Alaba has been denied a contract extension by European champions Bayern Munich and will have to look for a new club next year. The versatile defender is still an excellent player on his day and will find several suitors in the transfer market.

David Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool have also expressed an interest in securing the services of David Alaba and both teams are likely to be engaged in a bidding war to sign the defender.

Chelsea have recovered from their shaky start to the Premier League season and are unbeaten in their last five games. The Blues are coming together as a unit under Frank Lampard and will look to win silverware this season.

