Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez posts photo on social media alongside Manchester City star ahead of Argentina's WC qualifier

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has posted a snap of himself alongside in-form Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez as Argentina gear up for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Peru.

Fernandez and Alvarez are part of Lionel Scaloni's squad who will take on Peru at the Estadio Nacional de Lima tomorrow (October 18). La Abiceleste sit top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, with three wins from three games.

The Chelsea midfielder took to Instagram to upload a photo of the duo enjoying their downtime.

Both were members of Argentina's squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. Fernandez, 22, bagged one goal and one assist in seven games while Alvarez, 23, hit four goals and one assist in as many games.

Fernandez arrived at Chelsea from Benfica for a then-club record €121 million in January 2022 shortly after the World Cup. He's been a minor positive during the west Londoners' poor run of form, bagging one goal and two assists in 32 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has been at Manchester City since the summer of 2022. The Cityzens agreed on a €21.4 million deal with Argentine outfit River Plate in January of last year.

The exciting attacker has become one of Pep Guardiola's most important players this season. He's netted six goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

Fernandez talked up his connection with Alvarez in April alluding to their past playing for River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division. He said (via football.london):

"(I) have a connection with Juli (Alvarez) because we played together since River and we know each other a lot. And he knows that when I’m in front, he has to make a move. He knows that and we always talk about it."

The two World Cup winners both started their careers at Los Millonarios. They played 44 games together at Estadio Monumental, participating in five goals.

Manchester City are reportedly rivaling West Ham United for Chelsea's Ian Maatsen

Ian Maatsen has attracted interest from Manchester City.

TEAMTalk reports that Manchester City and West Ham are both frontrunners in the race to sign versatile Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen. The Dutch youngster was linked with a move to Burnley in the summer but opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.

However, Maatsen, 21, has failed to become a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino this season. He's started two of eight games across competitions and there is uncertainty over his future.

The Netherlands U21 international's contract with the west Londoners expires next summer. He's been at Stamford Bridge since 2018 when he joined the Premier League giants from PSV Eindhoven's youth system.