Chelsea star Kai Havertz names Barcelona legend as childhood idol

Versatile Chelsea forward Kai Havertz recently stated that Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was his idol growing up. The star revealed that he looked up to the Brazilian while responding to a fan on Twitter.

Admitting that he is a different sort of player to the mercurial Brazilian, the German has often spoken of his adoration for Ronaldinho. Two seasons ago, the star notably said (via Goal):

“Ronaldinho was a player that I loved to watch in the past. I loved to watch him, but I'm not like him. I don't skill too much, only in situations where I need it. When you go on social media, you always see many videos and skills, and I try to do them sometimes in games or sometimes in training.”

Havertz would have watched the mesmerizing Brazilian at his best and will have fond memories of Ronaldinho at Camp Nou.

The legend was phenomenal and took the world by storm at Barcelona following his move from PSG. He would win the Champions League, the Ballon D’or, and would even set up Leo Messi’s first goal.

Ronaldinho has since hung up his boots, but the memories he created will continue to inspire players. Havertz will hope that he can emulate his idol’s success even if he can’t mimic his flicks and tricks.

Barcelona continue pushing to sign Chelsea stars: Reports

Kai Havertz may have a legendary Blaugrana player as his idol, but his club could potentially lose players to the Catalan outfit. According to Sport, the defensive exodus at Stamford Bridge looks set to continue, as Marcos Alonso could be leaving Chelsea for just £8.6 million.

The 31-year-old star opened up about his future ahead of the transfer window, stating that he had an interest in playing in Spain, rather than continuing in England. Barca look set to make Alonso's dream come true, as he has long been linked with a move to the side.

The Spaniard might not be the only player leaving for Barcelona, as the Catalan giants are also reportedly interested in Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain still has a year left in his contract, but rumors claim that he intends to leave Stamford Bridge.

Another defender who is now on the verge of making the switch to Barcelona is Andreas Christensen. With all three players potentially leaving Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy would need to find replacements in those defensive positions.

