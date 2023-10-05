Chelsea star likes Instagram post that says PSG have to ‘eat s**t’ for Lionel Messi and Neymar exits 

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has liked a post criticizing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for parting ways with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Marco Verratti this summer.

The post on Instagram, which was posted by user @ofuiclear, stated that the current PSG squad is not good enough. It added that the club did not respect the trio and pushed them to leave without any plan. It read:

"You have to eat s**t to give up this trio (referring to Verratti, Neymar and Messi). You have to be stupid or sold out and the worst thing is that this s**t echoes around here. Lots of motivated weaklings with a microphone out there, and they talk like scholars. Mustaches don't bring you wisdom huh. These 3 can play until they are 50! Those who need strength.. Don't compare a truck full of watermelon with a fu*king Lamborghini."

PSG crumbled to a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United, who were playing at home in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2003. The defeat leaves PSG second in their group with four points, after they won their season opener against Borussia Dortmund.

Thiago Silva left PSG for Chelsea after his contract expired

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract at PSG expired. Frank Lampard, the then-manager, played a key role in keeping the Brazilian star away from other offers.

Speaking to FourFourTwo after joining Chelsea, he claimed that the Ligue 1 side never offered him a deal until the very end. He said:

"They never offered me a single thing. Not even a 'Thiago, do you accept €1 to stay with us?' There is something worse than that, though. Even in the middle of a pandemic, they had three months to plan a farewell, but nothing was done.

"Man, I was not there for only one season, or a few months -- it was an eight-year spell as a captain who lifted a number of trophies at the club. I deserved much more respect than that. The same thing happened to Edinson. I did everything I could to take the club to where they are now -- we got to a Champions League final for the first time ever."

Thiago Silva has played 124 matches for Chelsea since joining and has been a vital part of the starting XI. He has scored five times and managed to win the Champions League in his first season.