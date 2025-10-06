Chelsea star Moises Caicedo makes feelings clear about people comparing him to N’Golo Kante and Claude Makelele

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has opened up on comparisons with the club's former players N’Golo Kante and Claude Makelele. The Ecuador international has been on fire for the Blues this season and has earned comparisons with Kante and Makelele.

Caicedo joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 in a reported £115 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion. He initially struggled to live up to his then British-record transfer fee but has been exceptional this season.

The 23-year-old was always known for his tenacity and ability to win the ball back but he has now added goals to his game. The midfielder has scored three goals in nine appearances across competitions this season.

Caicedo's exploits has seen him being compared to with the duo of N’Golo Kante and Claude Makelele. However, the Ecuador international has downplayed the comparisons and insisted that he aspires to become as great as the two. The midfield dynamo said, as quoted by GOAL:

"It’s so good the fans love me, but for sure I am very far from N’Golo Kante or Makelele. What they did here was a lot. I am going to keep working because I want to become a legend here and reach a lot of things with this amazing club."

Kante spent seven seasons at Chelsea while Makelele played for the Blues for five seasons. The former made 269 appearances for the Blues and won six trophies. Makelele, on the other hand, made 217 appearances and also won six trophies.

Jamie Carragher disagrees with Gary Neville and names one Premier League midfielder better than Chelsea star Moises Caicedo

Pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal star Declan Rice is better than Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo. Following Chelsea's 2-1 win against Liverpool, Gary Neville hailed Caicedo as the best midfielder in the Premier League right now. Neville told Sky Sports:

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time. And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.“ But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

However, Carragher disagreed with Neville and insisted that Rice is better than Caicedo because of his all-round ability. He said:

“He’s very close. He wouldn’t be the best for me. You’re talking about all-round midfield player, I would say Declan Rice would just pip him for me. I just think he’s got an extra little bit of quality with the ball.”

Rice and Caicedo have both been impressive for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively this season. The former has contributed with one goal and three assists in 10 games this season. Caicedo, on the other hand, has three goals in nine games.

