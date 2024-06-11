Chelsea star picks up ‘serious’ injury while on international duty, no return date set

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with the Senegal national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Senegalese FA has confirmed the injury to be 'serious.'

The 22-year-old started for Senegal against DR Congo on Thursday, June 6, and was substituted in the 90th minute after sustaining an injury. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Jackson was not named in the squad for Senegal's next game - a 1-0 win against Mauritania on Sunday, June 9.

A statement mentioning Jackson's injury from the Senegalese FA read:

"Nicolas Jackson injured his right ankle during the Senegal-DRC match on June 6, 2024. Radiology examinations (MRI) carried out on June 7 revealed a serious sprain of the ankle."

No expected return date was stated yet for Nicolas Jackson. However, with Enzo Maresca taking charge of Chelsea in the upcoming season, the Italian manager would want the Senegalese forward to be back in action and be involved in pre-season training.

Chelsea have a series of club friendlies lined up in July and August, where the Blues will face Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson reflects on his performance in the 2023-24 season

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal on an eight-year deal in the summer of 2023. He scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances across competitions in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

About his performance in the 2023-24 campaign for Chelsea, Jackson told Sky Sports:

"I think I should have scored more with the chances I missed. It’s good, but not what I wanted to be when I came – to play Champions League next season. Everything happens for a reason and we try to fight next year."

"Even if I scored 10 or 15, the most important thing is for the team to be as high as possible and make the fans happy. Then the goals will come," added the 22-year-old.

Mentioning his priorities for the upcoming season, Jackson said:

"Trying to improve every day. The most important [thing] is being available for the team, helping the team and playing. I miss a lot but I’m trying to create more chances and score more. Hopefully next year it’s going to be better."

Chelsea failed to win any trophy last season and finished sixth in the Premier League.

The Blues will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Manchester United, who finished eighth, won the FA Cup and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.