Chelsea star prefers Arsenal switch over West Ham - Reports

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly not interested in joining West Ham United as he prefers a move to Arsenal. The England international is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea and has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

According to EXWHUEmployee, Chelsea were looking for a fee in the region of £40 million for Tammy Abraham, but are set to reduce their demands to just £30 million for the striker.

Tammy Abraham ended the 2019-20 season as Chelsea's top goal-scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions. He was expected to be the club's first-choice striker heading into the 2020-21 season but fell down the pecking order after the club signed Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last season.

Abraham played just 22 games in the Premier League last season and scored six goals. He was often used as an impact substitute by Thomas Tuchel and was left out of Chelsea's squad for the FA Cup final against Leicester City.

The striker is therefore desperate to leave the Blues after suffering from a lack of playing time. West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Arsenal are all believed to be interested in the striker.

West Ham boss David Moyes is eager to build on a sixth-place finish in the Premier League table last season by signing some top-quality players this summer.

The Hammers are keen to permanently re-sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer and keep hold of talismanic midfielder Declan Rice. West Ham will also look to add a striker to provide competition and back-up for Michail Antonio.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman is being linked with a move to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea have told Tammy Abraham he can leave the club and would accept an offer of £30m for him [@ExWHUemployee]



Get a move on @WestHam pic.twitter.com/Ft0pzyBFlN — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) July 31, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Arsenal are likely to beat West Ham in the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal have already added left-back Nuno Tavares, midfielder Sambi Lokonga and defender Ben White to their squad this summer. The Gunners will look to add an attacking midfielder and a striker before the end of the transfer window.

Abraham 'has eyes set on £30m Arsenal move and will reject West Ham interest' https://t.co/pZhRbkMcCV — Sun Sport (@SunSport) August 2, 2021

Tammy Abraham is reportedly seeking a wage deal in the region of £140,000 per week. West Ham will find it difficult to match the striker's wage demands, and therefore a move to Arsenal looks more likely for the 23-year-old.

Also read: Ranking the 5 best signings made in the transfer window so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy