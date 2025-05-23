Chelsea star receives first-ever England call-up as Thomas Tuchel names squad for upcoming games in June

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has received his first-ever England call-up, reports acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. Thomas Tuchel has announced the Three Lions squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.

England face Andorra on June 7, before heading to the City Ground to face Senegal three days later. Thomas Tuchel's team are leading the standings in Group K with two wins in two games so far.

The German manager took over as The Three Lions manager in October last year and has since won both his games in charge. Interestingly, Tuchel spent over a year at Chelsea, where he worked with Chalobah.

The English defender earned his debut under the German manager and went on to feature 31 times across competitions under him for the Blues. Chalobah rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but has been in and out of the first team in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old left on loan to Crystal Palace at the start of the campaign, but the London giants opted to bring him back in January. Chalobah has been heavily involved since his return, registering 18 appearances across competitions.

While he was previously linked with an exit from Chelsea this summer, his form could force a change of heart. A call-up to the national team also signifies his immense improvement in recent months.

Will Chelsea offload Christopher Nkunku this summer?

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are willing to offload Christopher Nkunku this summer for €70m, according to TEAMtalk. The French forward has struggled for chances under Enzo Maresca this season, and his future remains up in the air.

Nkunku has registered 14 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions this season. However, the 27-year-old has started only 22 of them, including just nine in the Premier League.

Despite his struggles, his stock remains high, and Juventus are apparently among the clubs eyeing the player. However, Chelsea's asking price could make the Frenchman beyond the Serie A giants' reach.

Both clubs are participating in the summer's refurbished FIFA Club World Cup, where they could continue negotiations regarding a deal. The Bianconeri are likely to try and bring down the price tag, although the situation could be impacted if the Blues manage to secure Champions League football for next season.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are in the race for the player as well. The Frenchman is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029, so the London giants have the upper hand in negotiations.

