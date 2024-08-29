Chelsea star receives first-senior call up as Lee Carsley names England squad for September fixtures

England's interim manager Lee Carsley has named Chelsea's Noni Madueke in the English squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures in September. This marks the first senior call-up for the Chelsea winger who has been in form for Enzo Maresca's side so far this term.

Noni Madueke was signed by the Blues from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 and impressed in his first season. Mostly used as a substitute by Mauricio Pochettino, the right-winger bagged eight goals and three assists in 34 games.

Madueke has been in blistering form this season, scoring four goals in his first two games. This includes a hattrick in just 14 minutes in Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Three Lions have entered a new era following Gareth Southgate's departure after eight years in charge. This prompted The FA to turn to under-21 manager Lee Carsley to lead the senior side on an interim basis.

Lee Carsley will lead the Three Lions in all the six Nations League fixtures this autumn. On August 29, he announced his first English squad that will play against the Republic of Ireland (September 7), and Finland (September 11).

Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Noni Madueke played under Carsley in the England U-21 side and have been given a shot at the senior level. Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have also been called up after the duo weren't selected in the Euro 2024 squad by Gareth Southgate.

The major absentees include Brentford's Ivan Toney and Manchester City's Kyle Walker. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Jude Bellingham have been left out of the 26-man squad due to injuries.

"He is cold and I am fire" - Chelsea's Noni Madueke after explosive hattrick against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea scored six times in a goal fest against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on August 25. The Noni Madueke-Cole Palmer duo was the highlight of the game, combining to score three goals within 14 minutes. While Palmer provided the assists, Madueke scored his first hattrick for the west London giants.

After the game, Noni Madueke was asked about his partnership with Palmer. He said (via the Daily Mail's Kieran Gill):

"He is cold and I am fire so it mixes well, he always has the ability to play the right pass at the right time."

The 6-2 win was crucial for the Blues after their defeat against Manchester City in their first league game of the 2024/25 season. The Blues will take on Crystal Palace in their next league encounter on Sunday, September 1.

