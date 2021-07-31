Chelsea star refuses to be part of Blues move for Sevilla defender - Reports

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is reportedly unwilling to join Sevilla as part of a swap deal that will see Jules Kounde join the Premier League giants. Chelsea tried to use Kurt Zouma as part of a player plus cash offer to Sevilla in exchange for Kounde.

According to the Daily Mail, Sevilla are ready to accept an offer of €45 million-plus Kurt Zouma for Jules Kounde. The Chelsea star could block the move as he is reluctant to join the Spanish side.

Jules Kounde has quickly become one of the most in-demand defenders in Europe after two stellar seasons for Spanish giants Sevilla and was impressive whilst on international duty for France at Euro 2020.

Jules Kounde caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Jule Lopetigui's side during the 2019-20 season. He helped Sevilla win the Europa League.

The Frenchman continued his impressive form for the Spanish side last season as he went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for the club and scored four goals.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal this summer but it is Chelsea who are currently in pole position to sign the France international.

Sevilla are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €70 million for Kounde. Chelsea are willing to offer €45 million plus Kurt Zouma to Sevilla in exchange for Jules Kounde.

Kurt Zouma is, however, ready to reject a move to the Spanish side. The French defender was a regular starter for Chelsea last season and formed a formidable partnership with Thiago Silva at the center of defense.

Zouma is eager to remain in the Premier League and could therefore hinder Chelsea's chances of signing Jules Kounde this summer.

Chelsea could sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham to raise the funds required to sign Jules Kounde

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has received interest from West Ham United. The Frenchman reportedly prefers a move to the Hammers over Sevilla. The Blues are believed to be looking for a fee in the region of £20 million for Kurt Zouma.

The potential sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham United will allow Chelsea to raise the funds they require to meet Sevilla's asking price for Jules Kounde.

