Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku agrees personal terms with Serie A club - Reports

In a significant twist to the transfer saga surrounding Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker has agreed personal terms with Juventus, as per SB Nation. The Belgian international seems to be heading to Turin now, with the Old Lady eager to secure his services for the upcoming season.

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku's willingness to join Juventus has paved the way for further negotiations between the Italian club and Chelsea. The Premier League outfit reportedly want around €40 million for the 30-year-old's transfer.

While Lukaku's decision to move to Juventus has seemingly been finalized, the deal remains contingent on Juventus resolving the future of their player, Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker, who has been the subject of interest from various clubs, has been valued at approximately €80 million by Juventus. However, no concrete offers have been made for Vlahovic yet, leaving uncertainty around his potential departure from the club.

Inter Milan initially showed interest in signing Lukaku permanently from Chelsea, but their pursuit was abandoned following the player's talks with Juventus.

Lukaku had an impressive performance last season, which included 14 goals and seven assists in 37 games during his loan spell at Inter Milan. However, with Inter now out of the race, Juventus appear to be his top choice in Europe, while Saudi Pro League clubs may renew their interest if the deal falls through.

The 30-year-old Belgian is not part of the Chelsea squad which has traveled to the USA for their pre-season friendlies. He is currently training at Cobham alongside the other players on Chelsea's selling list. The Blues would reportedly agree to any offer in the range of €40 million as manager Mauricio Pochettino does not see him in his plans at the club.

Al Hilal make a lucrative offer to Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku amidst reports of him accepting Juventus' offer

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a compelling proposition to Romelu Lukaku. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club has tabled an eye-watering offer of €50 million per season to entice the Belgian forward to make the move to the Middle East.

Chels HQ @Chels_HQ



(@Gazzetta_it) Al Hilal have submitted a new proposal to Romelu Lukaku, offering him €50million per season. They are also willing to pay #Chelsea a €50m transfer fee.(@Gazzetta_it)

Al Hilal are also willing to shell out a substantial €50 million transfer fee to Chelsea, Lukaku's current club. The combined financial package presents an alluring proposal, despite reports of the Belgian international agreeing to sign for Juventus.

The Saudi Arabian clubs have spent massively in the ongoing transfer season to import many talented players from the top-tier European Leagues, including Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and many more. The splurge by the Asian country began after Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in January.