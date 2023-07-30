Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku speaks out about his future amid links to Serie A club

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has responded to reports linking him with a move to Serie A giants Juventus this summer, after being confronted by an Inter Milan fan.

The 30-year-old Belgian international expressed hesitance about a move to Turin when an Inter fan approached him outside the Brussels training centre where he currently trains. On being asked about the reported move to Juventus, Lukaku said:

"No, no... I don't think the deal will be done."

The Belgian striker has been the subject of transfer interest from Juventus this summer, after being put up for sale by Chelsea.

The player is expected to join a growing list of players who have been shipped out by the Blues, in what has been a massive squad overhaul this summer.

Lukaku has reportedly turned down offers from Saudi Arabia as he is keen on staying in Europe next season. Reports (via Goal) suggest that Al Hilal had offered a whopping £45-million-a-year deal to the Belgian in June.

Lukaku's preference to stay in Europe has somewhat limited his options, with Juventus and Inter Milan being the only two clubs linked with the Chelsea striker.

Inter are believed to have backed out of the race to sign the striker, after being offended by Lukaku's decision to entertain negotiations with rivals Juventus.

Meanwhile, Juventus have reportedly been in contact with Chelsea for the striker and are believed to be relying on cash injections from player sales before making an offer for Lukaku.

It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old striker will eventually seal a move to Turn this summer and how it could impact his relationship with Inter Milan.

Lukaku spent the 2022-23 football campaign on loan with the Nerazzurri, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists across competitions.

Chelsea agree deal for AS Monaco defender: Reports

The Blues have reportedly reached an agreement to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Ornstein revealed that the Blues are expected to pay a transfer fee in the region of €45 million to land the combative 25-year-old right-sided centre-back.

Disasi is a key member of AS Monaco side and made 49 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season. The French defender scored six goals and provided four assists, while helping his side keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

A move to Stamford Bridge could see him reunite with former teammate Benoit Badiashile, as well as Chelsea's new French recruits, Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto.