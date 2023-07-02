Chelsea star set to sign 2 year deal with La Liga giants after London club decided to let him leave for free – Reports

Chelsea are set to lose their long-term servant, Cesar Azpilicueta, on a free transfer as the defender will complete his move to Atletico Madrid next week. According to Fabrizio Romano, Azpilicueta will sign a contract with the La Liga club that will see him stay in Madrid till 2025.

According to MARCA, the 33-year-old has a year left on his current agreement with Chelsea, but the Blues have decided to let him go as a matter of respect. Reports suggested that Inter Milan were amongst those in the race for the Spain International who ultimately decided to make his return to Spanish football.

The Champions League winner can play in multiple positions, a feature Diego Simeone would look to utilize. The La Liga outfit often play a three-at-the-back system, where Azpilicueta can fill in as a third center back or play at right wing back.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2012, the former Marseille defender has made 508 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 56 assists across all competitions.

Chelsea have lost a host of crucial players during the summer transfer window. Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante have decided to showcase their talent in the Saudi Pro League. Koulibaly will appear in Al-Hilal's colors, whereas the Frenchman Kante will lend his services to Al-Ittihad.

The London-based outfit also lost Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, among others. Given the number of changes in the Chelsea squad, it will be interesting to see how the club sets up come the start of next season.

Chelsea complete Nicolas Jackson signing from Villarreal

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday (June 30) that Chelsea completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on an eight-year deal. The Blues completed the move for the 22-year-old by paying a reported fee of €37 million.

The Premier League outfit took to their social media accounts to announce the Senegal international's arrival at Stamford Bridge. Speaking about the move, Jackson said (via Chelsea FC):

"I feel I'm going to do amazing things here."

The striker arrived at Villarreal in 2019 from Casa Sports, and since, Jackson has made 47 appearances for the club's senior men's team, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

