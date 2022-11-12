Chelsea star takes dig at Gareth Southgate after Ivan Toney's double against Manchester City

Chelsea defender Reece James appears to have taken a dig at Gareth Southgate in reaction to Brentford striker Ivan Toney's double against Manchester City on 12 November.

Toney, 26, scored two impressive goals as Brentford beat Manchester City 2-1.

The Bees frontman now has 11 goals and three assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

However, his prolific form for Brentford was not enough for the former Newcastle United man to earn a call-up to the 26-man England squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Southgate instead chose Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, and Newcastle's Callum Wilson as his central striker options.

James has hinted that he is dismayed over not only his own FIFA World Cup snub but also Toney's.

He replied to an Instagram post from the Brentford forward following their victory over Manchester City:

"If I speak im in big trouble (laughing emoticon)."

James, 22, is also not heading to Qatar as he has a knee injury.

The Blues right-back picked up the knock in Chelsea's 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League on 11 October.

He has been in fine form, making 11 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing as many assists.

He has also helped Graham Potter's side keep four clean sheets, and the west London giants have come off the boil following his absence.

However, Southgate is believed to have deemed James too risky to call up for the World Cup in Qatar.

James has earned 15 international caps for the Three Lions and was expected to be first-choice before his injury.

The right-back already suggested he was unhappy over his omission with a post on Twitter, saying:

"I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team. I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take."

Manchester City and Chelsea are in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

According to Italian newspaper outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester City and Chelsea could be set to battle for Milan striker Leao.

The Portuguese attacker has become one of Europe's most sought-after young talents, scoring six goals and contributing nine assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Leao can play as a winger and as a central striker - his versatility seems to entice Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Rossoneri are bracing themselves for big-money moves for the Portuguese for a fee in the region of £105 million.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea will have people following Rafael Leao at the World Cup, they will test again for him. ( Chelsea will have people following Rafael Leao at the World Cup, they will test again for him. ( @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Chelsea will have people following Rafael Leao at the World Cup, they will test again for him. (@FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/tE0HKLU3rV

Stefano Pioli's side do not want to risk losing Leao on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2024.

Hence, they may cash in on the forward in the January transfer window.

Leao joined Milan from LOSC Lille in 2019 for £25.8 million, and he was part of the side that lifted the Serie A title last season, scoring 11 league goals in 34 games.

