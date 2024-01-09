Chelsea star wants PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to secure Premier League move amid Real Madrid links

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez wants PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, a Real Madrid target, to arrive in the Premier League.

Mbappe, 25, has been a Los Blancos target for a while. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner told the Parisians last summer that he won't extend his current deal, which expires at the end of the season. He's now free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with any foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

The Parisians striker is widely expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but The Sunday Times says that he could explore a move to the Premier League instead. Fernandez - who arrived on English shores in January last year - voted yes to an Albiceleste Talk poll (as per SleeperFC) about which league he would like to see Mbappe in.

Fernandez has been a key player for Chelsea since his arrival in the last winter transfer window. The 22-year-old has four goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions. That includes all four goals and an assist in 22 games across three different competitions.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe urged to announce Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe

Former France international Christopher Dugarry has told his compatriot Kylian Mbappe to 'announce' his Real Madrid move.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner reckons Mbappe has already decided to move from PSG and that Los Blancos are his next destination, despite conflicting reports that the striker is yet to make a decision on his future.

Duggary told RMC Sport (via GOAL) that Mbappe should show 'maturity' by announcing his impending Real Madrid move, having represented the Parisians with honour and dignity:

"I think he has served his time at PSG. Whether we like Mbappe or not, I have the impression that, on the pitch, he has not cheated, he gave what he had to give. In my opinion, he could have given even more because he is incredible.

"He is a remarkable player so we always expect more. He did not succeed for the moment in achieving the goal he set for himself when he arrived at PSG, but he did a lot, he brought a lot of pleasure, a lot of happiness."

He wants Kylian Mbappe to make a dignified farewell to the Parisians, concluding:

"To say as soon as possible that he will not stay at PSG, I would find that elegant. I find that it would be a form of elegance and a form of maturity. Honestly, I think he knows that he will not stay at PSG."

The Real Madrid target has 25 goals and three assists in 24 games across competitions this season.