Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku sends cryptic message on Instagram as he continues searching for new club

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has issued a cryptic message on his Instagram story, amid growing speculation surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge.

The west London club have been overseeing a massive squad clearout during the ongoing transfer window, with a number of first-team players leaving the club. This includes the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Edouard Mendy among others. More players are still expected to leave before the current window shuts down.

One of these players happens to be Lukaku, who recently returned from his season-long spell at Serie A club side Inter Milan. The 30-year-old striker has been deemed surplus to requirements for the Blues and could well be on his way out of the club this summer.

He recently posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story with no hint at who it could be directed. He posted:

"when the hate doesn't work, they start telling lies."

It is still unclear as to who the message could be aimed at. Lukaku has been the subject of transfer interest from oil-rich Saudi Arabian clubs. Al-Hilal are believed to be willing to offer well up to €50 million for the Belgian striker, as reported by Goal.

However, the striker seems to be keen on remaining in Europe next season and has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia.

A return to Italy also seems to be very unlikely for Lukaku at this point, as Inter Milan are reported to have pulled out of the race to sign the striker. This comes as a result of the Belgian holding negotiations with rival club Juventus.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Romelu Lukaku's transfer saga at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku wasn't included in Chelsea's squad for their pre-season preparations in the US, as the Blues hope to sell the striker.

The Belgian returned from his season-long loan at Inter Milan, where he bagged 14 goals and registered seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

Amid growing speculations about Lukaku's future, Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has shared his thoughts on the situation.

According to the Argentine manager, both Lukaku and Chelsea are deciding on what the best situation could be regarding a potential transfer for the striker.

As per BBC, Pochettino said:

"I think both the club and player are in a position that they wanted.think when you have this type of decision it's because all agree. I think the player and the club are working really hard to find the best solution for everyone.

"The decision that we made was also decided by the players, we act in consequence of this."

Lukaku has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 59 games during his two stints with Chelsea.