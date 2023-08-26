Chelsea suffer blow as key target wants to join PSG - Reports

In a disappointing turn of events for Chelsea, their pursuit of Lyon forward and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Bradley Barcola seems to have hit a roadblock. The 20-year-old attacker has become a subject of high-profile interest this summer, with several clubs vying for his signature.

Even Chelsea had identified him as an attractive alternative to Michael Olise, who they reportedly failed to sign from Crystal Palace. However, recent reports indicate that Barcola has set his sights firmly on joining the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Chelsea in a precarious situation.

According to 90min via CaughtOffside, Barcola has left no room for ambiguity. He has reportedly communicated his preference to Chelsea, asserting that he has eyes only for a move to the Parc des Princes.

As a result, Paris Saint-Germain has shifted into high gear, intensifying their efforts to negotiate a deal with Lyon, Barcola's current club and a competitor in Ligue 1.

The timing couldn't be more nerve-wracking for Chelsea. Despite a 3-0 victory over Luton Town on Friday, August 25, manager Mauricio Pochettino faces a whirlwind of uncertainty in the final week of the transfer window.

The inability to secure another attacking asset could potentially Pochettino short-handed in terms of squad depth going into the rest of the season.

Bradley Barcola's credentials are certainly noteworthy. With 46 appearances for Lyon, the young talent has found the back of the net seven times while providing crucial support with 12 assists.

As the transfer window inches towards closure, Chelsea's hopes of landing Bradley Barcola appear to be slipping away. The player's reported inclination towards Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is a significant setback for the Blues.

Chelsea's bid for PSG target Bradley Barcola has a secodn twist in the tale as Lyon push for player inclusion in any potential deal

Chelsea's pursuit of Lyon's rising star Bradley Barcola has taken a complex turn as co-owner Todd Boehly faces a demand from Lyon to include players in any potential deal, as per the UK Express.

Although PSG appears to be leading the chase, negotiations over the £43 million-rated youngster remain uncertain.

Having rejected a £26 million bid from PSG, Lyon prefers a player-plus-cash arrangement, presenting a new a challenge for all suitors.