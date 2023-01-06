Chelsea suffer double injury blow during first half against Man City 

Chelsea suffered a double injury blow during the first half of their Premier League clash against Manchester City. Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both had to be taken off for their respective injury blows.

Sterling went off within five minutes of the start of the game. He was replaced by Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former City and Liverpool star headed straight down the tunnel after his injury.

Another injury blow haunted Graham Potter's team soon after as American superstar Christian Pulisic went off midway through the first half. The former Borussia Dortmund ace was replaced by Carney Chukwemeka.

Chukwuemeka was denied by the post during the tail end of the first half. Despite the injury woes, Chelsea were the better side in the first half and the Stamford Bridge crowd gave an ovation to the team as they came off during the break.

Manchester City, however, started to regain control in the second half. The Blues struggled to clear their lines.

The Cityzens eventually won the game after Jack Grealish set up Riyad Mahrez for the only goal of the game.

The Blues have completed the signing of Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco and have tied the defender down to a seven-and-a-half-year deal. Former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas reacted to the signing as he wrote on Twitter:

"What a signing. Bonne chance mon ami."

Badiashile, Fabregas' former teammate at AS Moncao, reacted to joining the west London-based club, telling their website (via Mirror):

“I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea, I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.”

Todd Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali also reacted to the move, saying:

“We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea, He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead.”

