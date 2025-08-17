Chelsea target informs other interested clubs that he only wants to join the Blues this summer: Reports

Reported Chelsea target Xavi Simons has allegedly informed other clubs interested in his services that he only wishes to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman is intent on joining the Blues and is waiting for them to make a move.

Ad

Over the last two seasons, playing for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Simons has delivered consistent, impressive performances. He has racked up 22 goals and 24 assists in 77 appearances for Die Roten Bullen across all competitions.

Several top European sides, including Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea, have expressed an interest in adding the 22-year-old to their squad. According to Romano's latest claim, the skillful attacking midfielder has already made a decision about his next destination.

Ad

Trending

The Italian asserted that Simons will only consider an approach from the Blues this summer, and that he has conveyed this decision to his other suitors (via @CFCPys on X). The Dutch attacker is supposedly waiting for the departure of Christopher Nkunku, which is likely to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Since they are set to miss out on Simons, Bayern have turned their attention to the 27-year-old and are in concrete talks with Chelsea over a potential deal. According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Enzo Maresca's side are looking for a fee in the range of €40 million to part ways with the Frenchman.

Ad

Pys @CFCPys 🚨 Xavi Simons has informed all other clubs that he ONLY wants Chelsea. Nkunku departure needed to happen, and Xavi is waiting for that to happen. Bayern are in concrete talks with Nkunku. (@FabrizioRomano) #CFC

Ad

The Blues have already added multiple attacking talents to their squad in this transfer window, including Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Estevao Willian. If Simons signs on the dotted line, he will become their ninth signing of the summer, continuing the massive squad overhaul under Maresca.

"Before the window closes" - Journalist makes claim about Chelsea's pursuit of Xavi Simons and Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that Chelsea will have to part ways with at least two forwards before they sign Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

Ad

According to reports, the Dutchman only wants to join the Blues, and is waiting on them to make a move. On the other side, they have agreed personal terms with the Argentine winger, but are unable to reach an agreeement on a transfer fee with Manchester United.

Solhekol has claimed that the Red Devils value Garnacho at £50 million, while the FIFA Club World Cup champions believe that he is only worth £30 million. Speaking on Sky, he said (via Chelsea.news):

Ad

"Chelsea will only sign Alejandro Garnacho AND Xavi Simons if at least two first-team forwards leave before the window closes. Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Tyrique George could all move and incomings are exit dependent. If all three players leave, they would be in a strong position to sign both Garnacho and Simons. If only one of those three players leaves, they may sign just one more forward – or none at all. They value Garnacho at about £30m."

Up next, the Blues will be seen in action in the opening game of their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Sunday (August 17).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More