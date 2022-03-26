Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan identify Jorginho as Franck Kessie replacement; PSG interested in Romelu Lukaku, and more - 25 March 2022

Chelsea have an outside chance of winning the Premier League this season. Thomas Tuchel has taken his team to within 11 points of league leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have identified Jorginho as a replacement for Franck Kessie. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in Blues striker Romelu Lukaku.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 25th March 2022:

AC Milan identify Jorginho as Franck Kessie replacement

Jorginho could be on his way to Serie A.

AC Milan have identified Jorginho as the ideal replacement for Franck Kessie, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Ivorian midfielder is set to leave the Rossoneri this summer at the end of his current deal. The Serie A giants are convinced Jorginho could take his place in the middle of the park.

Jorginho has been an assured presence in the Chelsea midfield since arriving at the club in 2018. The 30-year-old continues to be a key player in Thomas Tuchel’s team, but his current contract expires next year. Although the Blues would like the Italian to extend his stay, the London side have not initiated talks for an extension yet.

Any renewal process is expected to be delayed due to the recent sanctions imposed by the UK government on Blues owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The Premier League giants might have to wait for relaxation in the sanctions to initiate contract renewal talks with Jorginho. If a breakthrough is not reached, the Blues could be compelled to cash in on the Italian. AC Milan are ready to take advantage of the situation.

The Serie A leaders are looking for a replacement for Kessie, who is set to join Barcelona on a Bosman move this summer. The Rossoneri are preparing for an eventful summer as they look to build a team capable of fighting on multiple fronts. Kessie is a vital member of the first XI, which is why they are seeking an able replacement.

Jorginho has emerged as an option for manager Stefano Pioli, and Milan are eager to bring him to the San Siro. However, the player is also wanted by Juventus, who are leading the race for his signature.

PSG interested in Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku could leave Stamford Bridge this summer

PSG are interested in Romelu Lukaku, according to Football Insider. The Belgian striker has blown hot and cold since returning to Chelsea last summer.

He has dropped down the pecking order of late, with Tuchel preferring Kai Havert in the number nine role to good effect. Lukaku, who has scored only 12 times in 34 games across competitions this season, is frustrated with the situation and is ready to move on to pastures anew.

GOAL @goal Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's outright top scorer this season Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's outright top scorer this season 📈 https://t.co/qBE8cPjI8j

The Parisians are plotting to capitalise on the situation. The Ligue 1 giants are in the hunt for a new number nine this summer, with Kylian Mbappe expected to leave on a free transfer this summer. The French side have earmarked Lukaku as an option to revitalise their front line.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonsos desires to play in La Liga

Marcos Alonso (left) wants to play in La Liga.

Marcos Alonso has said that he has wanted to play in La Liga all his life. The Spaniard’s current contract with Chelsea expires next summer, but there has been no talk of a renewal yet.

Speaking to AS, as relayed by Sport Witness, Alonso said that he remained focused on the current season.

“I would love to play in La Liga; all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different, and not everything has depended on me. At the moment, I am focused on this season, and what has to be, will be,” said Alonso.

Alonso added that he has family ties with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“Yes, yes, I have family ties on all sides… Chelsea right now. I have a contract for this and one more season,” said Alonso.

