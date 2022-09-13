Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan locked in contract extension talks with Blues target; club hit impasse in N'Golo Kante renewal negotiations, and more - September 13, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to host RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (September 14). New manager Graham Potter is all set to make his dugout debut at Stamford Bridge after assuming charge last week.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that AC Milan are engaged in contract extension talks with a Portuguese forward wanted by the Blues. Elsewhere, Romano has also revealed that the London giants have hit a roadblock in their attempt to renew N'Golo Kante's contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 13, 2022:

AC Milan locked in contract extension talks with Blues target Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao (right) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan are currently engaged in talks with Rafael Leao to extend his stay at the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese is a target for Chelsea, with the Premier League giants eager to bolster their attack in the near future.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that contrary to rumours, Leao remains in talks to extend his stay with the Rossoneri.

"Despite some rumours of contract talks stalling, AC Milan have been negotiating with Rafa Leao for a long time, and talks will continue in the next months – anything more than that is speculation. His contract expires in 2024, but the club has always refused any approach, as he has a €150m release clause," wrote Romano.

He added:

"So far, the situation is quiet, but the future will be decided by next summer. I believe that Leao is already up there with the game’s biggest stars – he was the best player in Serie A last season, and he is doing excellent things.”

The news will be a huge blow to Blues fans, who are hoping to see the player at Stamford Bridge soon.

Chelsea hit impasse in N'Golo Kante renewal negotiations

N'Golo Kante is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Talks between Chelsea and N'Golo Kante are not progressing well, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder has been outstanding since joining the Blues in 2016 and remains a pivotal part of the first team. However, his contract runs out next summer, and it appears that talks of an extension have hit a standstill.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there are disagreements surrounding the length of the contract as well as proposed wages.

"The agreement between Kante and Chelsea for a new contract is absolutely not close. The problem is the length of the contract, but so far even the salary is not yet on the same point," wrote Romano.

Romano added that talks have been ongoing for months, but things have been complicated since the arrival of new owners.

“For months ,it has been considered a difficult negotiation; the contract extension was really close a year ago, but now it has become complicated with the new owners. The situation is in total standby, as of now," wrote Romano.

Kante has appeared just twice for the London giants this season as he struggles with injuries.

Blues were interested in Antony, says former scout

Antony has hit the ground running at Old Trafford this season.

Former Chelsea scout Piet de Visser has said that the Blues wanted to take Antony to Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian left Ajax to join Manchester United this summer for a colossal fee.

Speaking on the Voetbal Nieuws podcast, as cited by The Evening Standard, Visser said that the London giants were interested in Antony for a long time.

“Together with Hans van der Zee (former Ajax head scout), we saw him for the first time at Brazil’s youth ranks, and we were both charmed by him. That was a few years ago, just before he went to Ajax. I thought he had to make an intermediate step, and then Hans suggested Ajax. And then, we would take him right from Ajax,” Visser said

He added:

“We couldn’t get him. I would have wanted him. He’s a boy with poison in his backside. He sometimes crosses the line, but he comes from the favela, doesn’t he?”

Antony scored on his debut for Manchester United against Arsenal earlier this month.

