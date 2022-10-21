Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan ready to move for Blues striker; club receive blow in pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder, and more - October 21, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. Graham Potter's men are coming off a goalless draw against Brentford in midweek.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are ready to move for Armando Broja. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a RB Leipzig midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 21, 2022:

AC Milan ready to move for Armando Broja

Armando Broja is wanted at the San Siro.

AC Milan are ready to take Armando Broja to Serie A, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Rossoneri are eager to upgrade their attack next year and have turned their attention to the Albanian. Broja is highly rated at Chelsea and recently signed a new deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge till 2028.

[via AC Milan chief Frederic Massara has had 'several contacts in recent weeks' with the entourage of #Chelsea forward Armando Broja as they look to sign a new no.9.[via @86_longo AC Milan chief Frederic Massara has had 'several contacts in recent weeks' with the entourage of #Chelsea forward Armando Broja as they look to sign a new no.9.[via @86_longo]

However, the 21-year-old has struggled for chances this season with the Blues. Broja has appeared 11 times for the club and scored one goal, but he has started just one game. Milan are planning to install him as the focal point of their attack, but will have to pay €35 million for his signature.

Chelsea receive blow in Konrad Laimer pursuit

Konrad Laimer has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Konrad Laimer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the RB Leipzig midfielder. The Blues remain eager to upgrade their midfield next year and have their eyes on the Austrian.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Laimer is a long-term target for the Bavarians.

“At the moment, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign him. Julian Nagelsmann wanted him in 2021 and in 2022, and he’s pushing for Laimer as a priority in 2023. English clubs have been in touch with his agent, but it’s still early stages,” said Romano.

The Austrian has been very impressive in recent seasons and has 11 goals from 167 appearances for Leipzig.

Trevoh Chalobah learning from Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva

Trevoh Chalobah has developed into a proper player at Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah has said that he's picking up the tricks of the trade from Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva at Chelsea.

The Senegalese defender arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer and has forged a nice understanding with Silva already. Chalobah started in a back three alongside the two of them against Brentford and helped keep a clean sheet.

Speaking after the game, the 23-year-old said that he wants to be versatile enough to suit Graham Potter's tactics.

"I enjoy playing in a three at the back, but it’s also good to be versatile, so I feel I can help the team wherever the manager wants me," said Trevoh.

He added:

"It’s good to be learning from top players such as Thiago and Koulibaly. It can only help me being versatile, especially under this manager, because he likes to change the players and the formation a lot, even during games."

The Blues have never lost a game when Chalobah has started. However, the player is not reading too much into the stats, saying that he wants to give his all to help his team win.

"I saw that stat about two days ago, and I never knew that it was a thing! It’s good and something I’m proud of, but not something I look at too much. For me, I just want to impress any time I’m given a chance in the team and to give me all to help us get a win," said Trevoh.

Chalobah has appeared six times for the London giants this season.

