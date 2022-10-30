Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Ajax midfielder disappointed at missing out Stamford Bridge move; Hakim Ziyech wants to join AC Milan in January, and more - October 30, 2022

The Chelsea bandwagon came to a stuttering stop against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 29) in the Premier League. Graham Potter suffered his first defeat in the Blues dugout, enduring a 4-1 reverse at the Amex on his first visit to his former side.

Meanwhile, an Ajax midfielder has revealed his disappointment at missing out on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, Hakim Ziyech wants to join AC Milan in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 30, 2022:

Edson Alvarez disappointed at missing out on Chelsea move

Edson Alvarez is frustrated at his failed move to Stamford Bridge.

Edson Alvarez has expressed his disappointment on missing out on a move to Chelsea this summer. The Blues were eager to take the Mexican to Stamford Bridge and submitted a late bid for the player. However, their efforts were rebuked by Ajax, who refused to let him leave.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by The Evening Standard, Alvarez said that he pushed to complete the transfer this summer but to no avail.

“There was interest from Chelsea. Nobody expected that they would make another offer. It was a difficult situation. Ajax really couldn't do anything. They didn't have a player in my position. Of course I fought as far as I could. I didn't want to do that too much,” said Alvarez.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



Ajax refused to sell with Alvarez missing training to try and force move. Edson Alvarez tells @ESPNnl "I fought as much as I could" for a move to Chelsea last summer. He adds, "I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day another big club will come for me."Ajax refused to sell with Alvarez missing training to try and force move. Edson Alvarez tells @ESPNnl "I fought as much as I could" for a move to Chelsea last summer. He adds, "I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day another big club will come for me."Ajax refused to sell with Alvarez missing training to try and force move.

The Mexican, though, remains confident that a big club would eventually arrive for his signature.

"I know the responsibility I have within the club. I am very disappointed, but I am convinced that sooner or later a big club will come for me,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez has appeared 16 times for the Eredivisie giants this season, scoring once.

Hakim Ziyech wants to join AC Milan in January

Hakim Ziyech is set to move to Serie A in January.

Hakim Ziyech wants to move to AC Milan this winter, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Moroccan was a target for the Rossoneri this summer, but the club failed to prise him away on deadline day. However, the Serie A giants are in talks with the player to secure a move in January.

Ziyech has failed to cement a place in Graham Potter’s plans at Stamford Bridge and is eager to rediscover his form elsewhere. Chelsea are ready to let him leave, with the player largely failing to live up to expectations.

Milan are likely to take him on loan with an option to buy. The arrangement could cost around €30 million, meaning the Blues would incur a loss on his departure. The 29-year-old has appeared seven times this season across competitions but is yet to score.

N’Golo Kante could leave Stamford Bridge, says Fabrizio Romano

N’Golo Kante has struggled with injuries this season.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that N’Golo Kante could leave Chelsea next year. The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the London giants, but there has been no breakthrough in talks yet.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Barcelona have asked to stay informed about Kante's situation. However, he also added that there are no advanced negotiations with the Blaugrana yet.

“I’m told there’s still nothing advanced between him and any club. He’s happy in London, but negotiations with Chelsea are not easy, so he has serious chances to leave on a free transfer. Barcelona are always informed about potential free agents, Kante included; but it’s not an advanced negotiation yet,” wrote Romano.

Kante is currently sidelined with injury and has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

