Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma eyeing Romelu Lukaku; Raheem Sterling backed for winter exit, and more - August 26, 2023

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday (August 25). A Raheem Sterling brace, followed by a third from Nicolas Jackson, helped Mauricio Pochettino register his first win since taking charge.

Meanwhile, AS Roma are working on a loan deal for wantaway Blues striker Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, attacker Raheem Sterling has been backed to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 26, 2023:

AS Roma eyeing Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is eager to leave Stamford Bridge.

AS Roma are engaged in talks with Chelsea to take Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian striker is an isolated figure at Stamford Bridge, and the club are eager to show him the door. The 30-year-old also wants to leave the Blues in search of a fresh challenge this summer.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Roma is a more realistic option for Lukaku than Juventus.

“Chelsea still have no intention to integrate Lukaku back into the first-team squad. They have always felt the player doesn't want this either.

"However, with a permanent move proving hard to facilitate, despite being Chelsea's preference, they will now consider a loan, with an option or ideally obligation,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Roma are in talks over a season-long loan, and it's understood the Belgian striker would like the switch over Juventus, which is in part due to backlash from Juve fans.

"It may prove a quicker deal for Chelsea as well because Juventus really want Dusan Vlahovic to leave before moving."

Inter Milan were also interested in their former player earlier this summer. However, they have moved on to alternate targets after he had established contact with the Bianconeri without their knowledge.

Raheem Sterling backed for winter exit

Raheem Sterling is fighting for his future at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Raheem Sterling could be offloaded in January unless his performances improve in the coming months.

The English forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer but has failed to live up to expectations. Chelsea have invested heavily in their attack in the meanwhile, and there’s intense competition for places. However, Sterling gave a good account of himself against Luton Town, bagging a brace.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Pochettino could get the 28-year-old firing on all cylinders.

“It was certainly a good performance from Sterling. You'd like to think, if anyone could rejuvenate him, it would be Pochettino.

"He wants to be the guy that makes a change. He is one of the most experienced players in the squad now, one of the oldest players in the squad now,” said Jones.

He continued:

“So, I think that he should be looking to turn his squad status into something that matters significantly.

"If it doesn't work out for him in the next few months, then, I think, we genuinely will be looking at a situation where Chelsea will be looking to offload him in the new year."

The Blues are likely to reinforce their attack before the end of the summer.

Chelsea advised to send Mykhaylo Mudryk on loan

Mykhaylo Mudryk (left) arrived at Stamford Bridge in January

The Blues have been told to send Mykhaylo Mudryk on loan by journalist Paul Brown. The Ukrainian arrived at Stamford Bridge with a huge reputation in January this year but has struggled to hit the ground running.

Brown told Give Me Sport that a temporary departure from the Blues could help Mudryk get his career back on track.

“Looking at it from the outside, it wouldn't be a bad idea if Chelsea sent him on loan somewhere just to rebuild that confidence and try and get him up to speed.

"I don't know if that is possible. But he is miles away from the player that Chelsea thought they were buying, and, I think, he needs a reset in his career.

Brown continued:

“He’s got a lot of work to do to convince Mauricio Pochettino that he's good enough to play many minutes this season."

Mudryk failed to impress off the bench against West Ham United last weekend.