Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid renew interest in Blues star; club set sight on Ajax midfielder, and more - 23 January 2022

Chelsea will look to get their season back on track when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues are without a win in their last four outings in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have renewed their interest in a Chelsea full-back. Elsewhere, the Blues have set their sight on an Ajax midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23rd January 2022.

Atletico Madrid renew interest in Marcos Alonso

Atletico Madrid have renewed their interest in Marcos Alonso.

Atletico Madrid have renewed their interest in Marcos Alonso, according to The Hard Tackle via Marca. The La Liga giants are looking for a new left-back this summer. Atletico manager Diego Simeone has been impressed by Chelsea's Alonso.

The Spaniard is in the final 18 months of his current contract with the Blues. The recent injury to Ben Chilwell has given him the opportunity to stake a claim for a first-team place.

Alonso has shown a tendency to blow hot and cold so far. The 31-year-old has managed 17 appearances this season in the Premier League, registering one goal and two assists.

- @marca Atlético Madrid are interested in Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. The player is also interested in playing in La Liga.

He has struggled since Thomas Tuchel reverted to a back four. Chelsea are not entirely convinced by the Spaniard, and are already looking for a new left-back this month. The Blues’ interest in reinforcing their left-back area could spell trouble for Alonso. Chilwell’s return to the team at the start of next season could relegate him back to the bench.

The Spaniard is expected to assess his options this year, with Atletico Madrid plotting to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano. Los Rojiblancos want a new full-back amid the struggles of Renan Lodi. Yannick Ferreira Carrasco is a more attack-minded option in the squad, so Simeone wants Alonso.

The Spaniard is tailor-made for the role, and could work wonders in Simeone's 3-5-2 system. Alonso could be available for a cut-price deal in the summer.

Chelsea set sight on Edson Alvarez

Chelsea have set their sight on Edson Alvarez.

Chelsea have set their sight on Edson Alvarez, according to Football Insider. The defensive midfielder has been on song this season for Ajax, registering two goals and one assist in 22 appearances. He tops his team in total duels won this season, and is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in Europe.

The Eredivisie side are eager to keep hold of their star. However, the Mexican is generating interest from quite a few clubs in the Premier League. Alvarez is equally adept at the centre-back position, and could be an interesting proposition for the Blues.

However, the Blues face competition from Leicester City and Crystal Palace for the 24-year-old's services.

Blues monitoring VfB Stuttgart's Borna Sosa

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Borna Sosa.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Borna Sosa, according to The Hard Tackle via Fussball Transfer.

The VfB Stuttgart starlet enjoyed a blistering start to life last season, picking up ten assists in 26 games. He has failed to build on those performances this season, though, managing only three assists from 15 games so far.

Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with the Blues eager to add a full-back this month. However, the London side are unlikely to find any success on that road. Stuttgart want €30 million for the 24-year-old, and are not ready to offload him this month.

