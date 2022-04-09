Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona interested in Mason Mount; Blues willing to let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan, and more - 8 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel desperately needs three points against the Saints after faltering in the last two games against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in Mason Mount. Elsewhere, the Blues are willing to let Romelu Lukaku join Inter Milan on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8 April 2022:

Barcelona interested in Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Mason Mount, according to The Hard Tackle via Foot Mercato. The English playmaker has caught the eye with his consistent performances at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old remains a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and has caught the attention of the Blaugrana.

Mount rose through the ranks at the London side and made a successful transition to the first team. He became a household name under Frank Lampard and has taken his game a step higher under Tuchel. The Englishman has been a revelation this season, registering eight goals and 12 assists in 41 games. He has managed to hold his own in the midst of an indifferent season, and his exploits have earned him admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are spoilt for choice in the midfield department. Manager Xavi has the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets and Nico Gonzalez on his roster. The Spaniard is also set to welcome Franck Kessie to the Camp Nou this summer. As such, their interest in Mount is bound to raise a few eyebrows.

However, the Englishman is a generational talent who is equally adept at carrying out multiple roles in midfield. The 23-year-old can operate as a wide attacker, number eight or number ten. His versatility could provide Xavi tactical flexibility on the pitch, and perhaps that is why the Spaniard wants him at the Camp Nou.

However, prising Mount away is not going to be easy, as he is highly regarded by the Blues’ hierarchy. Chelsea are also in troubled waters over the sanctions imposed by the UK government on their owner Roman Abramovich for Russia's Ukraine invasion.

That could impact the London side’s summer activity, forcing them to keep hold of their prized asset. Mount also has little reason to leave Stamford Bridge, given his importance under Tuchel.

Chelsea willing to let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan

Romelu Lukaku has his heart set on a return to Serie A.

Chelsea are willing to let Romelu Lukaku leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Belgian has endured a difficult time in London since returning to the Premier League last summer, scoring just 12 times across competitions. The 28-year-old has failed to establish himself in Thomas Tuchel’s system and has dropped down the pecking order of late.

Lukaku is visibly frustrated with the situation and is longing for a move away from the club. The Belgian is eager to return to Inter Milan, with the Serie A giants also open to a reunion, preferably on loan.

The Blues are now ready to sanction a loan deal as they believe Lukaku’s head is still in Serie A. The Nerazzurri do not have the finances to afford the London club’s valuation of the Belgian. A long-term loan deal with a purchase obligation could be an option.

Juventus eyeing two Blues stars

Marcos Alonso is wanted in .Turin

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Marcos Alonso and Emerson, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are looking to invest in their squad this summer, with the current campaign set to end in disappointment. The Serie A giants desire an upgrade on Alex Sandro, who has shown signs of wane this season. Alonso has emerged as a possible replacement for the Brazilian.

The Spaniard’s contract expires next summer, so Chelsea could be interested in cashing in on him this year. However, should a move for Alonso fail to materialise, Juventus could move on to Emerson.

The Italian has been a long-term target for the Serie A giants and is currently on loan with Lyon. Emerson is scheduled to return to Chelsea this summer and is expected to be sold after failing to make a mark.

