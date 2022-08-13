Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich were interested in German forward; Antonio Conte opens up on Romelu Lukaku’s struggles at Stamford Bridge, and more - August 13, 2022

Chelsea will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in their second Premier League game of the season. The Blues finished third in the league last season, while Spurs ended fourth. They've started their new campaign with a win over Everton last weekend.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich were interested in a German forward. Elsewhere, Antonio Conte has opened up on Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 13, 2022:

Bayern Munich were interested in Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz waswanted at the Allianz Arena..

Bayern Munich were interested in Kai Havertz, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The Bavarians are searching for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski and set their eyes on the German forward. Havertz was deployed as a false nine by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel last season, so Bayern hoped he could fill the boots of the Polish striker.

Kai Havertz @kaihavertz29 🏼 3 points, clean sheet. Thanks for the away support 3 points, clean sheet. Thanks for the away support ✌🏼 https://t.co/rfKbCT0zil

The German appeared 26 times in the centre-forward position for Chelsea last campaign and scored 11 goals.

Bayern were hoping to facilitate a swap deal involving Lewandowski and Havertz this summer, but the Pole opted to join Barcelona. The Bavarians remain interested in Havertz. However, with three years left in his contract and Serge Gnabry extending his contract till 2026, Havertz's move to Bavaria is unlikely this summer.

Antonio Conte opens up on Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku moved back to Serie A this summer.

Antonio Conte believes Romelu Lukaku wanted to return to Inter Milan because of his bonding with the Nerazzurri fans. The Belgian striker left Chelsea this summer to rejoin the 2020-21 Serie A champions on loan.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Conte said that Lukaku was a good signing for the Blues.

"We are talking about a big amount of money for a player, and I think we are talking about one of the most important strikers in the world. But sometimes a situation happens outside football, Romelu lived two years in Milan considered as a king," said Conte.

He added:

"The fans showed him a lot of passion, and I think he is a guy who needs that. And that’s why, I thinkm he wanted to return to Inter. But, for sure, it was a good signing for Chelsea."

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



“He has the potential to play in the Premier League. I remember very well when he started to play last season, he played really well and you in the media said Lukaku is really strong."



[via Antonio Conte on Romelu Lukaku:“He has the potential to play in the Premier League. I remember very well when he started to play last season, he played really well and you in the media said Lukaku is really strong."[via @TeleFootball Antonio Conte on Romelu Lukaku:“He has the potential to play in the Premier League. I remember very well when he started to play last season, he played really well and you in the media said Lukaku is really strong."[via @TeleFootball]

Conte went on to point out that the Belgian striker performed well at the start of last season. The Italian also hinted that Lukaku might have suffered due to a drop in confidence at Stamford Bridge.

"He has the potential to play in the Premier League. I remember very well when he started last season; he played very well. Then many things can happen that can make the confidence drop. Now it is right for him to play for an important club in Italy to try to regain confidence. But we are talking about a really important striker, really good," said Conte.

Lukaku registered 15 goals from 44 games last season for the London giants.

Thomas Tuchel hoping for more additions this summer

Thomas Tuchel remains eager to add more quality to his squad this summer. Chelsea have brought in a few names - like Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling - but are looking to make more acquisitions

Speaking to the press, Tuchel said that the Blues could strengthen their defence and attack before the end of the summer.

"We could strengthen our squad in depth in both areas (central defence and striker). It is one thing to wish for it, another to see if it is possible. We are looking for top quality, personalities and characters that can compete on the highest level. We are calm and ambitious at the same time, and there are still some days to go until the end of the transfer period. Anything is possible until the end," said Tuchel.

The German manager also added that the club are keen to avoid panic buys.

"We will not panic, and we will not try to sign players who we aren’t 100 per cent convinced by. All of our signings so far have helped us. It is a day-by-day business now, to coach the team and not lose your head as a coach about what could be. We are ambitious, and we work hard to maybe strengthen our squad further, but we’re calm. All the energy goes into the group that is here (at Cobham). We still have time," said Tuchel.

Apart from Koulibaly and Sterling, the London giants have also signed Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina this summer.

