Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich ready to pay €50m for Blues star, club interested in Angers prodigy, and more - 2nd October 2021

Chelsea defeated Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell helped the Blues down the Saints and also end Thomas Tuchel's two-game losing streak.

Bayern Munich are ready to pay £42.8m for a Chelsea star who is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting eleven at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are also interested in a young French forward who plays for Angers.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 2 October 2021.

Bayern Munich ready to pay €50m for Timo Werner

Bayern Munich are willing to pay €50m for Timo Werner

Bayern Munich are willing to pay €50m to secure the services of Timo Werner, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The German forward has been a shadow of himself since moving to Chelsea last summer. Werner has struggled to adjust to the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, forcing the Blues to invest heavily in Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgian has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, showing Chelsea exactly what they were missing in the attack. Lukaku’s arrival, however, has relegated Werner to a bit-part role and he is no longer the first choice for Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are willing to offload the German provided they receive a good price for him. Bayern Munich are hoping they can convince the Premier League giants to part ways with Werner for €50m.

The Bavarians believe Werner could be the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski or Kingsley Coman, both of whom have been linked with moves away from the Allianz Arena.

Despite his struggles with Chelsea, Werner's stock remains high in Germany thanks to his impeccable record with RB Leipzig. The German started the game against Southampton on Saturday and scored his second goal of the season in eight appearances.

Chelsea interested in Mohamed Ali Cho

Chelsea are interested in French prodigy Mohamed Ali Cho, according to Caught Offside. The former Everton youth player joined Ligue 1 side Angers in January last year and broke into the first team within months. The forward has been watched by Blues scouts for some time and it is believed a move is just around the corner.

Chelsea have a habit of picking the best young players in Europe, but not all of them manage to get first-team action. That could work against the Blues as they court the 17-year-old, who could opt to stay at Angers and play regular football.

Inter Milan reignite interest in Chelsea fullback

Inter Milan have renewed their interest in Marcos Alonso

Also Read

Inter Milan have renewed their interest in Marcos Alonso, according to Sport Witness via Tuttomercato Web. The Spaniard wrestled back his place in Chelsea's starting eleven this season and has a goal and an assist from nine appearances. His rise has impressed the Nerazzurri, who are looking to add a backup for Federico Dimarco to their squad.

The Serie A giants have been monitoring Alonso for the last few seasons. The Spaniard's current deal with the Blues expires in 2023 and Inter Milan are ready to push for his signature next year.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Should Chelsea sell Timo Werner? Yes No 0 votes so far