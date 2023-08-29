Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Trevoh Chalobah; Blues desperate for Romelu Lukaku exit, and more - August 29, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming EFL Cup Round Two tie against Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (August 30). Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off a 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah. Elsewhere, the Blues are eager to see the last of wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 29, 2023:

Bayern Munich want Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah could be reunited with Thomas Tuchel this summer.

Bayern Munich have established contact with Chelsea to facilitate a move for Trevoh Chalobah, according to Sky Sports.

Talks are still at a preliminary stage, with the Bavarians zeroing in on the Englishman as the perfect replacement for Benjamin Pavard. The French defender is set to sign for Inter Milan, forcing the German giants into the market for a replacement.

Bayern have found their man in Chalobah, who has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge of late. Mauricio Pochettino's arrival has done little to change his fortunes, and a move to the Allianz Arena could be on the cards.

Chalobah's contract with the Blues runs till 2028, but the club are open to his departure this summer.

Chelsea desperate for Romelu Lukaku exit

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to last the summer at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are desperate to offload Romelu Lukaku this month, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Belgian forward is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and has not been inducted in the first team by Mauricio Pochettino.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport, that Pochettino hasn't been in contact with the 30-year-old.

"In the whole saga, the relationship between Pochettino and Lukaku is near non-existent. That's not to say they hate each other or it's acrimonious. It's just to point out that they've not spoken," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"There were no Chelsea plans during pre-season for Lukaku, and there were no Lukaku plans for Chelsea during pre-season. For that to change, it's going to take something very dramatic."

Jacobs added that despite the club's plans to add another No. 9 to the squad, the London giants are not considering Lukaku.

"We've heard reports that maybe Lukaku has reached out to Chelsea or Pochettino for the eventuality that he gets stuck at Chelsea, but that's not my understanding," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"My understanding is that Lukaku is training separately from the main group, and Chelsea are not considering Lukaku even though there is a situation at the moment where they are thin as far as No.9s and strikers are concerned. Chelsea's position couldn't be clearer - they want Lukaku gone."

The Blues are reportedly in talks with AS Roma to send Lukaku out on loan.

Blues open to Marc Cucurella loan exit

Marc Cucurella is wanted at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are willing to let Marc Cucurella join Manchester United on loan, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish left-back is a target for the Red Devils, who want a new face to fill in for the injured Luke Shaw.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Cucurella is open to a move to Old Trafford.

"When it comes to the future of Marc Cucurella, the player is open to any option. However, it depends on Manchester United and Chelsea more than on him. If Chelsea agree a deal with United, it’s not gonna be an issue.

"Chelsea are open to a loan move for Cucurella but want a loan fee plus his salary covered for the season, so it’s now down to Man United and how much do they want to spend in that position following the injury to Luke Shaw," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There are other players on Man United’s list if they can’t reach an agreement with Chelsea for Cucurella. Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso are options, and I’m also told there is another candidate."

Cucurella arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer but is not first choice under Pochettino.