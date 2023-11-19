Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Benoit Badiashile not in talks to leave, AS Roma eyeing defensive duo, and more - November 19, 2023

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their recent good form when they face Newcastle United next weekend at St. James' Park. Mauricio Pochettino's side are 10th in the Premier League after 12 games this season.

Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile is not in talks to leave Stamford Bridge in January. Elsewhere, AS Roma are targeting two Blues defenders.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from November 19, 2023.

Benoit Badiashile not in talks to leave Chelsea

Benoit Badiashile is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge this winter.

Benoit Badiashile will not leave Chelsea in January, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender moved to Stamford Bridge from Monaco in January this year but has struggled with fitness this season. Badiashile has appeared just once this campaign so far, as he battles with a hamstring problem and groin issues among others.

The situation has given rise to speculation regarding his future, with multiple reports suggesting a possible exit in the winter. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Trevoh Chalobah is the only player likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

"Guys, what I’m hearing is that the only centre-back expected to leave Chelsea is still Trevoh Chalobah. Chelsea invested big money last year in Badiashile, so letting him go on the cheap is something that they’re absolutely not considering. It’s true that Milan appreciate the player but at the moment for Chelsea the idea is very clear; the only player leaving in January is Trevoh Chalobah," wrote Romano.

Benoit Badiashile could be key to the club's succession plans for Thiago Silva.

AS Roma eyeing defensive duo

AS Roma are keen to secure the services of Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A giants are looking for improvements at the back and Jose Mourinho wants to raid his former club for solutions. Both players are isolated figures under Mauricio Pochettino and will be allowed to leave in January.

Chalobah was heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge in the summer, with Bayern Munich keen to take him to the Allianz Arena. While a move failed to see the light of day, the 24-year-old's future remains up in the air. The Bavarians are likely to return for Chalobah in January and will face competition from Roma.

Meanwhile, Sarr hasn't made a single appearance for the Blues this season and is not part of Pochettino's plans either.

Blues willing to bide their time in striker pursuit

Chelsea are willing to be patient in their search for a new No. 9, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to use the January transfer window to bolster his attack. A new striker remains top of his agenda, amid his team's struggles in front of goal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that the Blues are ready to trust Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to see out this season.

“I think that Chelsea sources have always made it clear that they're not going to rush on a striker and that means it could be January, but if not, it will be the summer," said Jacobs.

He added:

"This is partly down to a faith in Jackson and Armando Broja, it's partly down to the fact that they've not seen yet the impact of Christopher Nkunku. He's likely to add goals and if he can get into double figures, and Jackson is on course to get into double figures, then maybe Chelsea can wait until 2024 to see how their current squad develops."

However, the journalist warned that there's an inherent risk associated with the plan.

"But there's always a balance because as positive as it is at Chelsea and as good as they were against Manchester City, and they were excellent against Arsenal as well, they're also mid-table and European football and Champions League football is still really important," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"So if the right opportunity presents itself in January that could make all the difference and help keep the project on track. That is the conundrum in all of this, but Chelsea don't just want any old striker, instead they want an elite striker and there aren't that many of them around.”

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is apparently Chelsea's preferred choice for the job.