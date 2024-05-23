Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues admire Kieran McKenna, club receive Giorgi Mamardashvili boost, and more - May 23, 2024

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week. The club are now working behind the scenes to bring in an able replacement this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keeping a close eye on Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. Elsewhere, the London giants have received some good news in their efforts to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 23, 2024.

Chelsea admire Kieran McKenna, says journalist

Kieran McKenna

Chelsea have their eyes on Kieran McKenna, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Ipswich Town manager has earned rave reviews after securing back-to-back promotions for his team. The Tractor Boys will play in the Premier League next season for the first time in over two decades. McKenna's efforts have apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are looking for a new manager after sacking Mauricio Pochettino and have identified McKenna as an option.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that the 38-year-old already has the talent and experience to excel with the London giants.

"As soon as the news broke that Mauricio Pochettino was leaving, Kieran McKenna was the name that was being most regularly mentioned among people that I speak to that are typically in the know. It would be a huge leap from being at Ipswich but, of course, he does have big-club experience from his time at Manchester United, so it might not feel as daunting to him as it might to any other 38-year-old rising boss," Jones said.

He continued:

"When you look at what this Chelsea ownership want - a smart thinker who develops talent - he has already shown he can do that and is good at it. He has literally had Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson for the season, and he had a very good campaign."

Jones added that Chelsea believe McKenna can work well with their young team.

"I personally think it is a risky move if they go for McKenna, but I can also see that he has so many of the traits they are looking for when they outline what they want as their next head coach. Chelsea have one of the best young squads in world football. They just need someone to bring it altogether, and they believe that McKenna has the skills to do that," Jones said.

McKenna worked as the assistant manager under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjer during his time with Manchester United.

Blues receive Giorgi Mamardashvili boost

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Chelsea have received a boost in their efforts to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili. According to Fichajes, the Georgian goalkeeper could be available for around €40m this summer. Mamardashvili has been in fine form for Valencia this season, registering 13 clean sheets from 36 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, where a new goalkeeper is now a priority.

The Blues roped in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but the Spaniard has struggled to impress so far. The London giants want a replacement this summer and have Mamardashvili on their radar. The 23-year-old reportedly has a £86m release clause in his deal, but it now appears that the Spanish side are willing to let him go for less. Newcastle United also have their eyes on the Georgian shot-stopper.

Chelsea eyeing Jhon Duran, confirms agent

Jhon Duran

Chelsea are interested in Jhon Duran, as confirmed by his agent Jonathan Herrera. The Colombian striker has caught the eye with Aston Villa this season. Even though he has played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins, the 20-year-old registered eight goals from 38 games this season. The Blues are looking for a new striker this year and recent reports have suggested that they have their eyes on Duran.

Speaking to El VBar Caracol, Herrera confirmed the news.

“The interest has always been there. The fact that Pochettino continues or leaves the club [shouldn’t affect], the one who want him in the end is the club,” Herrera said.

He continued:

“He is a player that if they change coach or not, we will see what happens, but there has always been interest. Let’s see how we can handle it and make sure Aston Villa are ready.”

Duran could be an option to replace Romelu Lukaku, who spent the season on loan at AS Roma and is likely to be sold this summer.