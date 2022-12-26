Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have advantage in Declan Rice pursuit; club in contact for Josko Gvardiol, and more - December 26, 2022

Chelsea will resume their Premier League season with a home game against Bournemouth on Tuesday (December 27). Manager Graham Potter will be eager to pick up a win as he looks to take his team back to the top four.

Meanwhile, the Blues have an advantage in the race to sign Declan Rice. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are working to sign Josko Gvardiol.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 26, 2022:

Chelsea have advantage in Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Declan Rice's history with Chelsea puts the club in a favourable position in the race to sign the Englishman, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside. The 23-year-old is expected to leave West Ham United next summer and the Blues are heavily involved in the race to sign the player.

Rice has been a revelation since breaking into the scene with the Hammers. The Englishman was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge as a teenager before finding his place at West Ham. Since then, his exponential rise with the Hammers has left Chelsea red-faced, so the Blues are eager to sort out the situation.

Potter remains eager to add more quality to his midfield in 2023. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are in the final year of their contract, and both could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge next summer. The club want to address the situation by roping in Rice. The Englishman has already shown his abilities with club and country and gave a stark reminder of his qualities at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Suitors are already lining up for his signature, and there's expected to be a bidding war for his services. However, Chelsea are leading the race for Rice, who's also open to a return to his alma mater. The player wants to join a big club and fight for silverware. Even though West Ham United are willing to offer him a blockbuster contract, he now wants to leave.

Manchester City and Manchester United are also tracking Rice but is likely to be tempted to address unfinished business at Stamford Bridge instead. The 23-year-old's contract expires in 2024, and the Blues will hope to sign the player for less than his £150 million price tag.

Blues in contact for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol exploded into the scene at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea have maintained contact with Josko Gvardiol, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatian defender has become a household name after impressing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 20-year-old is also enjoying a stellar season with RB Leipzig, prompting interest from the Blues.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the Bundesliga giants are likely to demand close to €100 million for Gvardiol.

"Now, Leipzig want way more than €90 million. They hope to go for more than €100 million to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back ever. Chelsea are still working on it. They are still in contact with people close to the player and Leipzig," said Romano.

Gvardiol has appeared 19 times for Leipzig across competitions this season, scoring once.

Chelsea interested in Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile (L) has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Benoit Badiashile, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

Potter wants to add a left-sided center back to his roster and has identified the Frenchman as an option. The 21-year-old has been rock-solid at the back for Monaco, appearing 16 times across competitions and scoring twice.

Pys @CFCPys Josko Gvardiol’s price rise has forced Chelsea to broadern their search. Multiple sources believe Badiashile will join Chelsea in the next weeks for around £30m. (#CFC Josko Gvardiol’s price rise has forced Chelsea to broadern their search. Multiple sources believe Badiashile will join Chelsea in the next weeks for around £30m. ( @David_Ornstein 🚨 Josko Gvardiol’s price rise has forced Chelsea to broadern their search. Multiple sources believe Badiashile will join Chelsea in the next weeks for around £30m. (@David_Ornstein) #CFC https://t.co/2Sp93Wxf8x

The Blues are looking to upgrade their backline and have set their sights on Josko Gvardiol.

However, with the Croatian likely to cost a fortune, Badiashile could be a cheaper option for the Premier League giants to indulge in. There's a growing belief that the London giants could complete a deal for €35 million.

Poll : 0 votes