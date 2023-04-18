Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to keep Romelu Lukaku; club talking to Julian Nagelsmann, and more - April 18, 2023

Chelsea have an uphill task on Tuesday (April 18) when they host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg. The Blues trail 2-0 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been advised to build their team around striker Romelu Lukaku next season. Elsewhere, the London giants are talking to Julian Nagelsmann regarding their managerial position.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 18, 2023:

Chelsea advised to keep Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku will return to Stamford Bridge from his loan spell this summer.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino reckons the Blues should make Romelu Lukaku the focal point of their attack next season.

The Belgian striker is on loan at Inter Milan and is due to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. The London giants have suffered due to the lack of a clinical striker this season.

Speaking to The Times, Cascarino said that his former side could struggle to sign a striker this summer to adhere to FFP norms.

"It would be easier for Chelsea to have a clear, effective style if they had a genuine centre-forward. They had no joy going long against Brighton, as their diminutive forwards could not win possession. Worryingly for Chelsea, Financial Fair Play rules could make it tough to sign a top striker this summer," said Cascarino.

Cascarino added that Lukaku deserves another chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

“This is where Romelu Lukaku comes in: he will return from his loan spell with Inter Milan at the end of this season. The key for the Belgian is fitness. He has struggled this campaign in Italy and with Belgium, but his previous Inter spell showed how devastating he can be when in peak condition," said Cascarino.

He continued:

"His Chelsea career has been disappointing, but considering the club’s frailties up front and their financial concerns, Lukaku is worth one more go at Stamford Bridge."

The 29-year-old has seven goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

Blues talking to Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have initiated contact with Julian Nagelsmann to take charge of the first team this summer, according to The Times via The Hard Tackle.

The German manager is available for the job after parting ways with Bayern Munich recently. The Blues are yet to permanently replace Graham Potter, having appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

Nagelsmann is highly rated on the European circuit and is reportedly interested in taking charge at Stamford Bridge. However, he's not the only face under consideration at the club. The Blues also have Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Luciano Spalletti and Ruben Amorim on their wishlist.

Todd Boehly slammed for Graham Potter decision

Graham Potter was removed from his position earlier this month.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has lambasted Blues co-owner Todd Boehly for sacking Graham Potter earlier this month.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor at Chelsea last September. However, he was removed from his position after a string of poor results.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Boehly should have kept Potter at Stamford Bridge till the end of the season.

“This is what happens when an owner allows themselves to blink and be pushed into a corner. Todd Boehly is the main man; he is the one who finances the entire club, so he should have stuck to his guns and kept Graham Potter in place at least until the end of the season," said Collymore.

Frank Lampard was given the keys to the first team on a temporary basis but has lost all three games in charge. Collymore pointed out that the London giants couldn't have done any worse had Potter stayed.

“I am sure that if Potter had stayed and seen out the rest of the campaign, Chelsea would be no worse off than what they are now that Frank Lampard has come in on a temporary basis," said Collymore.

He continued:

"By the time a third manager comes in next season, whoever it is will still need to trim the squad; they’ll still need to find their best starting 11, and Chelsea could still find themselves way off the pace in the race for the title, and that’ll be on Boehly, so he’s made his decisions, and whatever comes of them is what he’ll have to live with.”

The Blues are now in danger of missing out on the Champions League next season.

