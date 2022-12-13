Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; Ajax midfielder awaiting Stamford Bridge move, more - December 12, 2022

Chelsea are hoping to get back to their heydays under Graham Potter. The Englishman took charge at Stamford Bridge in September and has endured a mixed start to his tenure.

Meanwhile, former Blues defender William Gallas has advised the club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips has said that an Ajax midfielder is eagerly waiting to join the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 12, 2022:

William Gallas advises Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide his next move.

William Gallas wants Chelsea to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese is currently without a club after cutting ties with Manchester United last month.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old in the summer, but a move couldn't be completed due to Thomas Tuchel's reluctance.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport William Gallas: “Maybe it’s a good opportunity for six months to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea. It would be good for Ronaldo to go to Chelsea so he can still play in the Champions League, and it can benefit Chelsea too because they need a striker.” William Gallas: “Maybe it’s a good opportunity for six months to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea. It would be good for Ronaldo to go to Chelsea so he can still play in the Champions League, and it can benefit Chelsea too because they need a striker.”

With the German gone, co-owner Todd Boehly has the opportunity to get his wish. Speaking to The Metro, Gallas pointed out that Ronaldo could be a good stop-gap solution for his former team.

"What I know is Todd Boehly wanted Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad when Thomas Tuchel did not. Maybe it’s a good opportunity for six months to bring Ronaldo to Chelsea. But as Ronaldo said, if he wins a World Cup, he’ll retire" said Gallas.

The Frenchman added that any association would be mutually beneficial for both the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the London giants.

"It would be good for Ronaldo to go to Chelsea so he can still play in the Champions League, and it can benefit Chelsea too because they need a striker," said Gallas.

Ronaldo ended the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal from five games, as Portugal endured a shock 1-0 defeat to Mororro in the quarterfinals on Saturday (December 10).

Edson Alvarez awaiting Stamford Bridge move

Edson Alvarez is eager to move to Stamford Bridge.

Edson Alvarez is eager to join Chelsea next year, according to Simon Phillips. The Mexican midfielder was the subject of a late bid from the Blues this summer, but Ajax refused to let him go.

The London giants have retained an interest in the 25-year-old, with Graham Potter eager for midfield reinforcements.

- @BobbyVincentFL Chelsea remain interested in Edson Alvarez from Ajax. Declan Rice remains the priority for the summer. Chelsea remain interested in Edson Alvarez from Ajax. Declan Rice remains the priority for the summer. - @BobbyVincentFL

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Alvarez is expecting the Premier League side to return for him in January.

"I’m told there’s still tentative interest from Chelsea’s side in Alvarez. Obviously, they tried to sign him on deadline day in the summer. He was very keen to go. It looked at one point Ajax would accept our offer, but they didn’t in the end," said Phillips.

He added:

"They didn’t want to let him go that close to the deadline, and they couldn’t replace him, so they told him he had to stay. He was disappointed by it, and he’s waiting and expecting Chelsea to come back in for him again in January."

Alvarez has appeared 19 times for the Dutch champions this season across competitions, registering two goals and an assist.

Blues interested in Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are interested in Nahuel Molina, according to Marca via Caught Offside. The Argentinean has been very impressive for his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He scored a goal against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals to help La Albiceleste go a step closer to the big prize. The 24-year-old's recent performances have endeared him to the Blues.

COPA90 @Copa90 Nahuel Molina's first goal for his country comes in a World Cup quarterfinal. Incredible Nahuel Molina's first goal for his country comes in a World Cup quarterfinal. Incredible https://t.co/tdQux9PXdl

The London giants are in the hunt for a new right-back to compete with Reece James.

The Englishman's injury has displayed a lack of backup for the position at Stamford Bridge. Potter wants to bring in Molina to address the situation. The Argentinean has appeared 18 times for Atletico Madrid this season across competitions.

Los Rojiblancos would like to keep the 24-year-old at the club, but their financial condition could force them to cash in on the player.

