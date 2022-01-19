Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign Kylian Mbappe; club battling Real Madrid for Bayern Munich star, and more - 19 January 2022

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Blues went ahead through a Hakim Ziyech goal in the first half. However, the Seagulls restored parity through Adam Webster after the break.

Meanwhile, Frank Leboeuf has advised Chelsea to sign Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere the Blues are locked in a battle with Real Madrid for a Bayern Munich midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 19th January 2022.

Frank Leboeuf advises Chelsea to sign Kylian Mbappe

Frank Leboeuf believes the Blues need to sign Mbappe if they wish to catch Manchester City.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes the Blues need to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe if they wish to bridge the gap with Manchester City. The London side are 12 points behind the league leaders, who have a game in hand.

Leboeuf was asked on ESPN FC's Extra Time to name the player Chelsea should sign to turn their fortunes around. The Frenchman had a prompt response:

"Kylian Mbappe. The guy is free next summer, and when I see the players up front, obviously Kylian Mbappe would make a huge difference for Chelsea, yeah," said Leboeuf.

The former Blues defender also shed light on manager Thomas Tuchel's future at Stamford Bridge.

"I don't think (Chelsea will sack Tuchel this summer), and I don't want them to because I think he did enough to show that he has the talent to bring the club to the highest level. And again, if you have too many players injured, even if you buy (Romelu) Lukaku, what can you expect from your team?" said Leboeuf.

"It becomes, not average because Chelsea is not average, but you're not as good as Manchester City and maybe Liverpool. So it's hard to defend yourself. Hopefully he can have a better season with less injuries and show that he is one of the best coaches in the world," continued Leboeuf.

Blues to battle Real Madrid for Corentin Tolisso

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Real Madrid for Tolisso.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Real Madrid for Corentin Tolisso, according to El Nacional.

The Blues have identified the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Saul Niguez. The Spaniard joined the London side last summer on loan, but has failed to find his footing at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel is unimpressed by the 27-year-old, and is unlikely to sign him permanently.

Instead, the German manager has already identified Saul's replacement in Tolisso. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current deal with Bayern Munich, and is expected to leave the club this summer. Chelsea are eager to sign him on a Bosman move, but the player reportedly prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona leading race for Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Christensen.

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Andreas Christensen, according to Sport. The Danish defender is set to leave Chelsea once his current contract expires at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has been a regular under Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues have failed to convince him to extend his stay. Barcelona are ready to take advantage of the situation, and are already in advanced talks with Christensen's entourage.

