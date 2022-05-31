Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to target Bayern Munich attacker as Romelu replacement; club enter battle for Inter Milan striker, and more - 31 May 2022

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup as well as the UEFA Super Cup in the recently concluded season. However, manager Thomas Tuchel faltered in the UEFA Champions League and only finished third in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Tony Cascarino has advised the Blues to target a Bayern Munich striker as Romelu Lukaku's replacement. Elsewhere, the London giants are locked in a battle for an Inter Milan forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news stories as on May 31, 2022.

Tony Cascarino advises Chelsea to target Robert Lewandowski as Romelu replacement

Robert Lewandowski wants to end his association with Bayern Munich this summer.

Former Chelsea hitman Tony Cascarino believes the Blues should replace Romelu Lukaku with Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker recently declared that he will leave the Allianz Arena this summer. There’s already a beeline for the signature of the Polish striker.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as relayed by The Express, Cascarino said that the Blues' move for him could pay dividends similar to the acquisition of Thiago Silva.

“If he [Tuchel] is given the option of getting Lewandowski, you are going to go for it. Okay he is 32 he might go like he did with Thiago Silva, I know he didn’t bring him to Chelsea but he made it very clear in Paris to everybody involved that he wanted to keep him at PSG so they kept him again,” said Cascarino.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT "If Tuchel is given the option to get Lewandowski - he's going to go for it!"



Tony Cascarino backs Chelsea to go out and buy Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Cascarino went on to add that the reported £25 million fee for Lewandowski would not put off the London giants.

“To Chelsea that (the £25m price tag) would be small change wouldn’t it. Okay, you would have to give him a contract that was at the very highest end but to me if I could get that one over the line, Chelsea have missed goals in the centre-forward position all season,” said Cascarino.

He added:

“It has cost them so dearly. They have come third, they are Club World Cup champions, they were European champions but I think they could have done with a real ultimate goalscorer and he is one of them. You would look at him every day of the week.”

Blues enter race for Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have entered the battle to sign Lautaro Martinez, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to reinforce his attack this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of some of his players. Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could all leave Stamford Bridge this summer, opening up a void in the frontline.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



#Chelsea are considering making a move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. However, Christopher Nkunku is seen as a cheaper alternative.[via @TheAthleticUK]

The Blues are planning to address the issue by bringing in new faces and have added Martinez to their wishlist.

The Argentinean was on fire for Inter Milan last season, scoring 25 goals from 49 games. The London giants want the 24-year-old to spearhead their attack in the upcoming campaign.

However, Martinez has four years left on his contract and is one of the Nerazzurri’s most important players. As such, prising him away won't be easy.

Pat Nevin backs Chelsea to invest heavily this summer

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has backed the Blues to invest heavily in their squad this summer. The London giants are free to get involved in the transfer business following the completion of the takeover.

Speaking to 'Off The Balls', Nevin said that his former team would be in the thick of things this summer.

“Maybe the biggest problem Liverpool have got is the other rebuilds that are going on. You stop before you say it, but Manchester Untied are going to be trying to get a lot of players in. Newcastle United are going to be spending a lot of money, a lot of money as soon as they possible can. Trust me Chelsea are going to be in there as well. They’re going to be well into throwing huge sums at any player," said Nevin.

