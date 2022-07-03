Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree £45 million fee to sign Manchester City forward; club preparing €70 million offer for Juventus defender, and more - July 3, 2022

Chelsea are focusing on squad reinforcements this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to build a team that can contend for silverware next season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed to sign a Manchester City forward for £45 million, according to journalist Bobby Vincent. Elsewhere, the London giants are ready to pay €70 million for Juventus defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 3, 2022:

Chelsea agree £45 million fee to sign Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have agreed to pay Manchester City £45 million plus an additional £10 million in add-ons to sign Raheem Sterling, according to Bobby Vincent. The Blues were locked in negotiations for the Englishman for a while and have now reached an agreement with the Cityzens.

Sterling has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League in the last few seasons. The Englishman first caught the eye with Liverpool and has taken his game to a higher level since arriving at the Etihad in 2015. The 27-year-old has bagegd 109 goals and 77 assists from 337 appearances for City but has fallen out of favour under manager Pep Guardiola recently.

The Spanish manager doesn’t see Sterling as part of his plans next season. The Blues have been on the Englishman’s case all summer, with Tuchel eager to add more firepower to his attack. The German manager saw his frontline falter last season and is looking to make amends this summer.

Tuchel has been eager to rope in an upgrade on the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic and zeroed in on Sterling. The Englishman, who was eager to leave the Etihad in search of regular football, will have a chance to resurrect his career at Stamford Bridge.

Blues preparing €70 million offer for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing a €70 million offer for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Alfredo Pedulla via The Hard Tackle. The Blues are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements this summer after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. De Ligt has had a mixed time at Turin but has been identified as the ideal candidate to help shore up the backline at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants are now willing to offer a premium price for the Dutch defender, who is also looking to leave Juventus this summer. De Ligt’s contract with the Bianconeri runs till 2024, but he has recently turned down an offer to extend his stay.

Chelsea are hoping to prise him away to Stamford Bridge this summer. However, with the Serie A giants under no pressure to sell, they are likely to demand a hefty fee for his signature.

AC Milan confident of securing Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech (right) could be on his way to Serie A.

AC Milan remain confident of securing the services of Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Morocco international has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel at Chelsea recently. The 29-year-old registered eight goals and six assists from 44 games last season but doesn’t feature in Tuchel’s plans next season.

The Rossoneri are eager to lap him up ahead of the new season. Milan have had their eyes on Ziyech for a while and finally have the chance to get their man this summer. The Blues are already looking for his replacements in the market and are likely to allow him to leave for a suitable bid.

