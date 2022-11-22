Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree €70 million move for RB Leipzig forward; club locked in 3-horse race for Bayern Munich defender, and more - November 22, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games as Graham Potter's topsy-turvy stint at Stamford Bridge continues since taking charge in September.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed a €70 million move for a RB Leipzig forward. Elsewhere, the London giants are locked in a three-horse race for a Bayern Munich defender.

On that note, here's a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories as on November 22, 2022:

Chelsea agree €70 million move for Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is edging closer to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed a move for Christopher Nkunku, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via Caught Offside.

The French forward has blasted into the scene recently, earning widespread plaudits for his performances with RB Leipzig. He has continued in the same vein this season, plundering 17 goals and setting up four more in 23 games across competitions.

Nkunku’s exploits have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues hoping that his arrival would rejuvenate their attack. The London giants brought in Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer to add more teeth to their frontline. However, neither of them have made a mark so far.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Christopher Nkunku update. Although Leipzig call a move to Chelsea a "transfer rumour", am told there is now a broad club-to-club agreement in place for summer 2023 worth around €70m. Christopher Nkunku update. Although Leipzig call a move to Chelsea a "transfer rumour", am told there is now a broad club-to-club agreement in place for summer 2023 worth around €70m. https://t.co/3h9ase5zxO

As such, Potter wants to rope in a new attacker next year and has his eyes on Nkunku. The Frenchman was recently ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after picking up an injury.

Nevertheless, he remains a hot commodity in European football, but it now appears that Chelsea have taken a lead in the race for his signature. The Blues reportedly have a broad club-to-club agreement with Leipzig that would see the player move to Stamford Bridge next summer for €70 million.

Blues locked in three-horse race for Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for Benjamin Pavard, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The French full-back is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Blues remain eager to rope in a new right-back next year and have their eyes on Pavard.

Football España @footballespana_ Benjamin Pavard is most keen on a move to England next summer.



The Bayern Munich defender looks likely to leave German football in 2023. Benjamin Pavard is most keen on a move to England next summer.The Bayern Munich defender looks likely to leave German football in 2023. https://t.co/1zymg6auzP

The 26-year-old has been rock-solid for Bayern Munich recently, registering four goals in 21 appearances this season. His contract expires in 2024, but the player is yet to sign an extension.

The Blues are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge to provide cover for Reece James. However, the Red Devils have their eyes on Pavard as well, as they look to upgrade their right-back options.

Tottenham have also recently entered the race for the Frenchman, who could be spoilt for choice next year.

Chelsea remain in hunt for Endrick, says Fabrizio Romano

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are in the race for Endrick. The Brazilian prodigy has gone from strength to strength with Palmeiras and has generated quite a rush for his signature. Multiple clubs around Europe are eager to win the race for the 16-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano noted that the Blues are among three clubs vying for Endrick's signature.

"The three clubs are fighting and Chelsea are in the race. They want to try and they want to discuss. Palmeiras want €60million. That is the value of the release clause, but they could accept a different kind of structure of the deal with the package, including add-ons and bonuses," said Romano.

Romano added that any move for the 16-year-old would have to be a long-term project, as he can only join in 2024.

“Remember the player would be joining in 2024, so it’s a long-term project around Endrick and not a short-term project, but Chelsea are there. They have a chance to sign Endrick. As of today, yes, but it could change in a day because there are three clubs fighting for Endrick, and there are also many rumours about Barcelona and Manchester United," said Romano.

Apart from the London giants, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the teenager.

