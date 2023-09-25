Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to sign Ivan Toney; club unconvinced by Dusan Vlahovic, and more - September 25, 2023

Chelsea's woeful form this season continued over the weekend, as they succumbed to a 1-0 home defeat in the Premier League to Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24). Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just one of their six league games this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been backed to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in 2024. Elsewhere, the London giants are not entirely convinced by Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 25, 2023:

Chelsea backed to sign Ivan Toney

Journalist Dean Jones has backed Chelsea to move for Ivan Toney in January. The English striker is currently banned from football activities due to infringing the FA's betting rules but will be available for transfer in the winter.

The Blues are among a host of clubs monitoring his situation with interest. Jones told Give Me Sport that Toney could help fix the team's goalscoring woes.

"Toney is one to watch in 2024 for Chelsea, and for a number of other clubs as well. Right now with Chelsea, they have put a lot of faith in Jackson, and in Borja too, who thankfully is almost fully fit now following a long recovery from an ACL.

"But Chelsea haven't scored in their last two Premier League games and in over 40 shots. Toney could fix those problems, but let's see what Chelsea do in January," said Jones.

The London giants have shown an affinity towards youth this summer, bringing in quite a few talented youngsters. However, Jones reckons they could deviate from that strategy and target an established face like Toney in January.

"They’re always forward planning. They’re always balancing for the future with for the now, and if you can find someone like United did with Rasmus Hojlund, who's both for the future and for the now, then that's the bonus," said Jones.

He continued:

"But it wouldn't surprise me in January, particularly with goalscorers, if Chelsea go a little bit against their strategy in the last two windows, and they try and bring in somebody that's a bit more proven in terms of age, in terms of goals and in terms of Premier League experience, which is another thing that Pochettino puts a high value on, and obviously, Toney does tick all three of those boxes."

Brentford are likely to let Toney leave for a suitable fee in January, given that they have fared well in his absence.

Blues unconvinced by Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic could be on the move in January.

Chelsea have doubts about a move for Dusan Vlahovic, according to Football Transfers.

The Blues desperately need a new No. 9 and are expected to delve into the market for answers in January. Vlahovic is among the names doing the rounds. The Serb was linked with the club this summer, but the Blues eventually decided not to pursue him.

Recent reports have suggested that the 23-year-old is back on their radar, and a move could be possible in the winter. However, the London giants reckon the player is not worth the €80 million that Juventus are demanding.

While Vlahovic has started the season on fire, he has shown a lack of consistency that has failed to convince the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Newcastle United enter race for Gabriel Moscardo

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Gabriel Moscardo, according to IG Esporte.

The Brazilian midfielder has earned glowing reviews for his performances with Corinthians. The 17-year-old is tipped to become a future superstar and is subject of an intense pursuit by Chelsea. The Blues have seen a £18 million offer for Moscardo rejected by the Brazilian club.

Corinthians are willing to let the player go but want £25.6 million for his signature. It was previously believed that the London giants were the favourites to lap him up, but that's no longer the case.

Newcastle have invested wisely on talented young players recently and have made a move for Moscardo. Manchester United are also in the mix and could target the teenager in January.