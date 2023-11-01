Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues in battle for Denzel Dumfries; Victor Osimhen move unlikely in January, and more - November 1, 2023

Chelsea host Blackburn Rovers at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (November 1) in the EFL Cup Round of 16. Mauricio Pochettino will be eyeing a win as he aims to bounce back from the weekend defeat to Brentford.

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in a battle for the services of Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries. Elsewhere, the London giants are unlikely to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 1, 2023:

Chelsea in a battle for Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Liverpool and Manchester United for the services of Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercato.

The Dutch full-back has generated interest from the Premier League for a while. The 27-year-old has been in fine form for Inter Milan this season, registering two goals and four assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

The Blues have suffered due to captain Reece James' injury woes this season. Moreover, recent reports have also linked the Englishman with an exit from Stamford Bridge in 2024.

The London giants are hoping to address the issue by roping in Dumfries, who could be a fabulous cover and competition for James. The 27-year-old is likely to cost €40 million, which makes him an affordable target.

Victor Osimhen move unlikely in January

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli in 2024.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Nigerian forward is a long-term target for the Blues and could leave Napoli following a social media controversy. His contract expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Serie A champions want to wait till the summer before letting Osimhen go.

"Chelsea do want another striker in 2024, but no final decision has been made yet as to whether to move in January or wait until summer.

"There is faith in Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja and a feeling within the club that Christopher Nkunku’s return from a knee injury could make all the difference," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“It will be near impossible for Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen mid-season. Although the Nigerian forward hasn’t extended his Napoli contract, Aurelio De Laurentiis just doesn’t want to sell in January.

"There’s no doubt Osimhen will leave for over €100m if he doesn’t extend, but Napoli are prepared to wait until summer unless they receive an astronomical offer."

Jacobs added that Brentford hitman Ivan Toney is a more realistic target for Mauricio Pochettino in January.

“Ivan Toney is a more ‘gettable’ target in January. Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have all held internal discussions about him. Brentford want at least £65m, but several sources feel that number could be closer to £80m," wrote Jacobs.

The London giants have suffered due to the lack of a proven No. 9 in the team this season.

Blues not in talks for Nicolas Gonzalez

Nicolas Gonzalez has caught the eye with Fiorentina.

Chelsea are not in talks with Fiorentina to sign Nicolas Gonzalez, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean forward has been in imperious form for the Serie A side this summer, generating interest from clubs across Europe. Recent reports have hinted that the Blues are planning a move for the 25-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those claims, adding that Gonzalez is not yet ready for the step-up.

"Another Chelsea rumour is that Nico Gonzalez is now on their radar, but, honestly, I’m not aware of any contact with Chelsea at this stage.

"It’s a very quiet situation since Fiorentina rejected £40m from Brentford last summer. He’s a very good player, in my opinion, but he probably needs one more year in Fiorentina before thinking about a big move to somewhere like Chelsea," wrote Romano.

Gonzalez has seven goals and two assists in 13 appearances across competitions for the Italian side this season.