Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues close to Mauricio Pochettino appointment; Frank Lampard wants Mason Mount stay, and more - April 26, 2023

Chelsea host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (April 26) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard desperately needs a win to stall his team's recent slide across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues are close to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. Elsewhere, Lampard wants midfielder Mason Mount to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 26, 2023.

Chelsea close to Mauricio Pochettino appointment

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to take charge at Stamford Bridge soon.

Chelsea are close to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean manager is yet to take up his next assignment after cutting ties with Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Pochettino could make a return to football management this year by taking over at Stamford Bridge. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that talks between the two parties have reached the final stages.

“I can’t predict the timing on the Mauricio Pochettino deal being finalised,; his depends on Chelsea, but it’s really close now. The conversation is progressing very well, and it’s at final stages, so really close,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“For targets, it’s still early to mention names, but, for sure, Chelsea will go for new number 6, new striker, and the rest will be discussed in the next weeks, including Mason Mount situation.”

Pochettino won Ligue 1 with the Parisians but was sacked due to a poor showing in Europe.

Frank Lampard wants Mason Mount stay

Mason Mount might have played his last game at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has reiterated Mason Mount's importance to the Chelsea team. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract, but talks for an extension haven't been fruitful yet.

The 24-year-old is being eyed by potential suitors around the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United following his situation closely. Speaking recently, Lampard said that a decision regarding Mount's future will be made by the player and club together.

"At this point, it’s not my opinion that will be the resolution. It will be the opinion of the club and the opinion of Mason, so that’s between them. I think my opinion’s pretty clear. I don’t need to spell it out what I think of Mason as a player. There’s no doubt Mason is a top-class player through what he brings to the team in and out of possession," said Lampard.

He added:

“We could have done with him in the games we’ve played already this season. But the bigger picture is something that’s going to become clearer in the next weeks and months, and that will be the club and Mason together having conversations.”

Mount is unlikely to play again this season after picking up a potentially season-ending pubic bone injury.

Ben Jacobs provides details of Blues' failed pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is unlikely to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Jacobs has shed light on Julian Nagelsmann's failed move to Chelsea. The former Bayern Munich manager was previously among the candidates in the running for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. However, recent reports say that the German manager is no longer being considered for the role.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that there are two sides to the story of the Blues' pursuit of Nagelsmann.

"Julian Nagelsmann was never the preferred candidate, and the story behind his withdrawal has two sides. Those close to the ex-Bayern boss say he wasn’t sold on the vision having received what is termed an ‘inconsistent’ picture of it during talks. They also stress the hiring process wasn’t structured as Nagelsmann had hoped, which can be taken as code for he thought the job was his," wrote Jacobs

He added:

“Chelsea sources paint a slightly different picture, emphasising Nagelsmann wasn’t prepared to go through what has repeatedly been termed an 'exhaustive process'. The 35-year-old wanted a managerial coronation, not a process. It’s also been made clear Chelsea never made Nagelsmann any promises (that) he was their top choice, and that actually due diligence on him provided mixed (and even some negative) feedback.”

Recent reports have linked Nagelsmann to Tottenham Hotspur.

