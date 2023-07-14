Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues closing in on Moises Caicedo; club leading Rayan Cherki race, and more - July 14, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season to miss out on European action. Mauricio Pochettino has been brought in to help get the club back to their heydays.

Meanwhile, the Blues are closing in on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the London giants are leading the race to sign Lyon winger Rayan Cherki.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 14, 2023:

Chelsea closing in on Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are edging closer to completing a move for Moises Caicedo, according to Football Insider.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for the Blues, who have lost N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this summer. However, with the player signing a new deal with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year, prising him away would be difficult.

However, the London giants are determined to get their man and are locked in advanced negotiations with the Seagulls to chalk out a deal. Chelsea are confident of getting their man for £80 million. The player has already agreed personal terms with the club and is ready to move to Stamford Bridge.

Blues leading Rayan Cherki race

Chelsea are the favourites to sign Rayan Cherki this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The French winger has been a revelation for Lyon and is wanted at clubs across the continent. The Blues are long-term admirers of the 19-year-old and have recently engaged in talks with the Ligue 1 side to secure his signature.

Cherki is under contract with Lyon till 2025, so the club are eager to seek a premium for the player this year. They reportedly want €50 million to part ways with their prized asset, but there’s confidence at Stamford Bridge that a deal could materialise for €40 million.

AC Milan also have their eyes on the Frenchman, but the London giants are leading the race for his services at the moment.

Elye Wahi not ready for Stamford Bridge move

Elye Wahi is not ready to make the step up to Chelsea, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Montpellier striker is one of the rising stars of European football and has admirers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are reportedly in talks to secure the player’s signature this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson pointed out that the London giants could opt to loan the player immediately after signing him.

“Elye Wahi is making headlines as Chelsea have supposedly been in talks over signing him, but I don’t think he’s quite ready to make that step up straight to a club like Chelsea.

"It could also be that Chelsea sign him and then loan him to Strasbourg. That sort of arrangement wouldn’t surprise me, as it looked like it might happen with David Datro Fofana, though he’s now gone to Union Berlin instead,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Wahi is an interesting talent who’s just had a prolific spell with Montpellier, scoring 19 goals in 33 Ligue 1 games last season. He’s still only 20, but he’s now firmly on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs.”

Johnson added that Wahi is not ready to start in the Premier League yet, though.

“Still, I don’t think he’s ready to be a starter at a top Premier League club like Chelsea. The competition will be very fierce, and they’ll want to get themselves back into European contention,” wrote Johnson.

He concluded:

“The interest is there, and I think we’ve also seen links with others like Tottenham, but I’m sure any move would be done with a view to loaning him out for one or two seasons and then see where he’s at.

"Make no mistake, though: he’s a big prospect, and one I think a lot of clubs will be looking at in the next few weeks.”

Pochettino has a stellar record with young players and could be tempted to work closely with Wahi.

