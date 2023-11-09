Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in Dusan Vlahovic talks; Inter Milan want €50 million for Denzel Dumfries, and more - November 9, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday (November 12) at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 4-1 win over nine-man Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6).

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in talks to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, Inter Milan want €50 million for the services of defender Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 9, 2023:

Chelsea not in Dusan Vlahovic talks

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before.

Chelsea are not in talks to take Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 to address their poor form in front of goal. Vlahovic has emerged as an option for Pochettino, and recent reports have hinted that the club are looking at him ahead of January, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Juventus will only let Vlahovic leave for a big transfer fee.

“Some fans have asked me about the situation around Dusan Vlahovic, as there was some talk of him leaving in the summer, although it’s been more quiet recently,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“My understanding is that the reason it’s quiet for now is because the situation is very much the same as last summer – Vlahovic is not considered one of the untouchable players at Juventus, but they want big money for him, or they’d still be happy with him staying as happened in August.”

Romano also insisted that Vlahovic was never a target for the London giants this summer.

“It’s also worth remembering that even in the summer, despite many stories, it was never that concrete for Vlahovic to leave Juve. Chelsea didn’t see the Serbian striker as a priority target, and were only ready to pursue a deal under the right conditions – a straight swap involving Romelu Lukaku, with no money changing hands,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, this wasn’t acceptable for Juventus, and so things never advanced from there. Let’s see if this changes in January, but, for now, there are no developments on this story.”

Vlahovic has four goals and one assist in nine games across competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

Inter Milan want €50 million for Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries could leave Inter Milan next year.

Inter Milan want €50 million to part ways with Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Dutch defender is a target for Chelsea, who are sweating on the fitness issues of Reece James. The English right-back remains a vital cog at Stamford Bridge and is also the club captain. However, he has missed nine games this season with a hamstring injury and is also wanted by Real Madrid.

The Blues have turned their attention to Dumfries as an option to provide cover for the position. The 27-year-old is a first-team regular with the Nerazzurri and has had two goals and four assists in 13 games across competitions this season.

Despite his importance to the team, the Serie A giants are willing to offload Dumfries for the right price to address their financial woes.

Jaden Montnor wants Stamford Bridge move

Jaden Montnor has admitted that he would like to join Chelsea. The Dutch forward has caught the eye with for Aris Limassol this season, registering four goals from 19 appearances. The Cypriot first division side made news by beating Rangers in the UEFA Europa League group stage last month.

Montnor told VoetbalPrimeur that he's willing to join a Dutch side if he gets the opportunity.

“I would like to go to England, but if a Dutch club suits me better, I will. Otherwise, my preference always to the Premier League, specifically Chelsea,” said Montnor.

The 21-year-old also opened up on his playing style, saying that he models his game around Marcus Rashford and Rafael Leao.

“I would describe myself as a Marcus Rashford or Rafael Leao, that type of player. I think more Leao, I think he is one of the best players at the moment.

"If you watch on TV, it seems as if he is not is so fast. But if you really watch his match: he passes you with ease. It is really unbelievable,” said Montnor.

The Blues have targeted talented youngsters under Pochettino this summer, and Montnor could be a target if he continues his steady rise.