Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues engaged in Moises Caicedo talks; Lautaro Martinez open to Stamford Bridge move, and more - July 6, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to improve their squad after finishing 12th in the Premier League last season. Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new manager and will be expected to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, the Blues are engaged in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is willing to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 6, 2023:

Chelsea engaged in Moises Caicedo talks

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are locked in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to secure the services of Moises Caicedo this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for the Blues, who have lost N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this year. Pochettino needs a suitable partner for Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park and has Caicedo in his agenda.

The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength with the Seagulls and signed a new deal with the club earlier this year. Galetti told Give Me Sport that Brighton want more than £80 million for Caicedo.

“At the moment, Brighton won’t give a discount by leveraging on his long-term contract as they want more than £80m. Talks will continue and considering the amount of requests and the gap with the bid, it will certainly not be a quick negotiation and for sure it will take time,” said Galetti.

The London giants have also been linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia this summer.

Lautaro Martinez open to Stamford Bridge move

Lautaro Martinez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Lautaro Martinez is ready to join Mauricio Pochettino’s revolution at Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The Argentinean striker has been in a good run of form recently with Inter Milan. The 25-year-old registered 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri last season. He remains a key figure for the Serie A giants but could be offloaded this summer to help address their financial woes.

The Blues have their eyes on Martinez as they look to bring in a new No. 9 this summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku are expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the start of the new campaign.

Pochettino is looking for a new face to lead the line and is a huge fan of Martinez. The new Chelsea manager wants a pressing forward to suit his tactics at Stamford Bridge and has his compatriot in his agenda.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani are also on Pochettino’s list of targets.

Blues yet to agree Romelu Lukaku transfer

Romelu Lukaku wants to join Inter Milan.

Chelsea are yet to agree a deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Belgian striker spent last season on loan with the Nerazzurri and wants to return to the Serie A this summer. The Blues would have liked him to stay but are ready to sanction a permanent deal. However, the Italian giants only want to take the player on a second loan deal.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Inter could push for a loan deal in the final days of the window.

“There's been zero progress with Inter and Lukaku, as far as I'm aware. It's a difficult one for Chelsea having spent so much money on him. I don't think Inter are remotely interested in spending a huge fee on Lukaku to bring him back, and they know that by the end of the window, it's quite likely that Chelsea will accept another loan. So, at the moment, that's looking the most likely outcome,” said Brown.

Pochettino is already looking for a new No. 9 this summer.

Poll : 0 votes